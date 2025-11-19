100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ken Burns UNUM

UNUM on the Road—Fraunces Tavern

Season 2025 Episode 36 | 1m 52s

The American Revolution film doesn't end with the British surrender at Yorktown. One of the places it continues is Fraunces Tavern in New York City. Ken Burns explains why.

Aired: 11/18/25
Extras
Watch 1:12
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road—Philadelphia
The filmmakers visited Philadelphia to promote The American Revolution.
Episode: S2025 E35 | 1:12
Watch 0:58
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Saratoga
UNUM on the Road visited Saratoga and Albany.
Episode: S2025 E33 | 0:58
Watch 2:06
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road—SoHo
UNUM on the Road visited SoHo in New York City.
Episode: S2025 E34 | 2:06
Watch 1:25
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—West Coast
UNUM on the Road visited the West Coast—Los Angeles, San Fransisco, Seattle, Portland, and more.
Episode: S2025 E32 | 1:25
Watch 7:40
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
UNUM on the Road visited the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.
Episode: S2025 E31 | 7:40
Watch 1:18
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Rick Atkinson
UNUM on the Road spoke with historian Rick Atkinson.
Episode: S2025 E23 | 1:18
Watch 1:24
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Colonial Williamsburg
UNUM on the Road visited Colonial Williamsburg.
Episode: S2025 E25 | 1:24
Watch 2:04
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—West Point
UNUM on the Road visited West Point.
Episode: S2025 E26 | 2:04
Watch 1:06
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Lexington and Concord
UNUM on the Road visited Lexington and Concord.
Episode: S2025 E27 | 1:06
Watch 0:34
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Monticello
UNUM on the Road visited Monticello.
Episode: S2025 E24 | 0:34
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Ken Burns UNUM Season 2025
  • Ken Burns UNUM Season 2024
  • UNUM Content
  • UNUM Shorts
Watch 1:12
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road—Philadelphia
The filmmakers visited Philadelphia to promote The American Revolution.
Episode: S2025 E35 | 1:12
Watch 0:58
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Saratoga
UNUM on the Road visited Saratoga and Albany.
Episode: S2025 E33 | 0:58
Watch 2:06
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road—SoHo
UNUM on the Road visited SoHo in New York City.
Episode: S2025 E34 | 2:06
Watch 1:25
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—West Coast
UNUM on the Road visited the West Coast—Los Angeles, San Fransisco, Seattle, Portland, and more.
Episode: S2025 E32 | 1:25
Watch 7:40
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
UNUM on the Road visited the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.
Episode: S2025 E31 | 7:40
Watch 1:18
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Rick Atkinson
UNUM on the Road spoke with historian Rick Atkinson.
Episode: S2025 E23 | 1:18
Watch 1:24
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Colonial Williamsburg
UNUM on the Road visited Colonial Williamsburg.
Episode: S2025 E25 | 1:24
Watch 2:04
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—West Point
UNUM on the Road visited West Point.
Episode: S2025 E26 | 2:04
Watch 1:06
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Lexington and Concord
UNUM on the Road visited Lexington and Concord.
Episode: S2025 E27 | 1:06
Watch 0:34
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Monticello
UNUM on the Road visited Monticello.
Episode: S2025 E24 | 0:34