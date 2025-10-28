100 WVIA Way
Ken Burns UNUM

UNUM on the Road—Philadelphia

Season 2025 Episode 35 | 1m 12s

Earlier this month, the filmmakers visited Philadelphia to promote The American Revolution with WHYY. Here's what they had to say outside of a shuttered Independence Hall.

Aired: 10/27/25
Watch 0:58
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Saratoga
UNUM on the Road visited Saratoga and Albany.
Episode: S2025 E33 | 0:58
Watch 2:06
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road—SoHo
UNUM on the Road visited SoHo in New York City.
Episode: S2025 E34 | 2:06
Watch 1:25
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—West Coast
UNUM on the Road visited the West Coast—Los Angeles, San Fransisco, Seattle, Portland, and more.
Episode: S2025 E32 | 1:25
Watch 7:40
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
UNUM on the Road visited the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.
Episode: S2025 E31 | 7:40
Watch 1:18
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Rick Atkinson
UNUM on the Road spoke with historian Rick Atkinson.
Episode: S2025 E23 | 1:18
Watch 1:24
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Colonial Williamsburg
UNUM on the Road visited Colonial Williamsburg.
Episode: S2025 E25 | 1:24
Watch 2:04
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—West Point
UNUM on the Road visited West Point.
Episode: S2025 E26 | 2:04
Watch 1:06
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Lexington and Concord
UNUM on the Road visited Lexington and Concord.
Episode: S2025 E27 | 1:06
Watch 0:34
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Monticello
UNUM on the Road visited Monticello.
Episode: S2025 E24 | 0:34
Watch 1:01
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Boston
UNUM on the Road visited Boston.
Episode: S2025 E28 | 1:01
