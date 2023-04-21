USS Indianapolis: The Final Chapter

Extras
To find the long lost wreck of the Indianapolis, the Petrel crew must weigh all evidence.
After discovering an object worth investigating, the ROV runs into a mechanical problem.
Follow the definitive story of the USS Indianapolis.
Survivors of the sunken Indy are lost in the middle of the sea surrounded by an oil spill.
To find the wreck of the Indianapolis, state of the art technology will be needed.
Take a live tour of the wreckage from the USS Indianapolis, the WWII vessel sunk in 1945.
