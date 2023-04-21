100 WVIA Way
USS Indianapolis

USS Indianapolis: The Final Chapter

Season 2019 Episode 1 | 1hr 25m 37s

In July 1945, the USS Indianapolis has just delivered “Little Boy” – the atomic bomb destined for Hiroshima – when she is sunk by a Japanese sub. 300 sailors go down with her, and the 900 survivors drift for four and a half days, battling the sun, thirst, sharks, and their own fear. Ultimately, only 316 of them are pulled from the sea alive.

Aired: 01/07/19 | Expires: 02/05/19
Extras
Watch 2:27
USS Indianapolis
Putting All of the Pieces Together
To find the long lost wreck of the Indianapolis, the Petrel crew must weigh all evidence.
Clip: S2019 E1 | 2:27
Watch 2:51
USS Indianapolis
The Search for Indianapolis Hits a Snag
After discovering an object worth investigating, the ROV runs into a mechanical problem.
Clip: S2019 E1 | 2:51
Watch 0:30
USS Indianapolis
Preview | USS Indianapolis: The Final Chapter
Follow the definitive story of the USS Indianapolis.
Preview: S2019 E1 | 0:30
Watch 1:55
USS Indianapolis
Lost at Sea
Survivors of the sunken Indy are lost in the middle of the sea surrounded by an oil spill.
Clip: S2017 E1 | 1:55
Watch 2:17
USS Indianapolis
High Tech Search Tools to Find the USS Indianapolis
To find the wreck of the Indianapolis, state of the art technology will be needed.
Clip: S2017 E1 | 2:17
Watch 0:30
USS Indianapolis
Preview | USS Indianapolis LIVE - From the Deep
Take a live tour of the wreckage from the USS Indianapolis, the WWII vessel sunk in 1945.
Preview: S2017 E1 | 0:30
Watch 56:06
USS Indianapolis
USS Indianapolis LIVE - From the Deep
Take a live tour of the wreckage from the USS Indianapolis, the WWII vessel sunk in 1945.
Episode: S2017 E1 | 56:06
