USS Indianapolis

USS Indianapolis LIVE - From the Deep

Season 2017 Episode 1 | 56m 06s

Take a live tour of the wreckage from the USS Indianapolis, the WWII vessel lying at the bottom of the Pacific since its sinking in 1945. Video of the vessel, which was found in August, will be transmitted from a remotely operated vehicle.

Aired: 09/12/17 | Expires: 10/11/17
USS Indianapolis
USS Indianapolis: The Final Chapter
The sinking of Indianapolis remains the U.S. Navy’s worst single loss of life at sea.
USS Indianapolis
Putting All of the Pieces Together
To find the long lost wreck of the Indianapolis, the Petrel crew must weigh all evidence.
USS Indianapolis
The Search for Indianapolis Hits a Snag
After discovering an object worth investigating, the ROV runs into a mechanical problem.
USS Indianapolis
Preview | USS Indianapolis: The Final Chapter
Follow the definitive story of the USS Indianapolis.
USS Indianapolis
Lost at Sea
Survivors of the sunken Indy are lost in the middle of the sea surrounded by an oil spill.
USS Indianapolis
High Tech Search Tools to Find the USS Indianapolis
To find the wreck of the Indianapolis, state of the art technology will be needed.
USS Indianapolis
Preview | USS Indianapolis LIVE - From the Deep
Take a live tour of the wreckage from the USS Indianapolis, the WWII vessel sunk in 1945.
