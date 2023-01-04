100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Victoria & Albert: The Wedding

Episode 1

Season 1 Episode 1 | 54m 45s

Join the experts preparing to reconstruct the wedding that changed history. As they get ready for the ceremony and investigate the stories behind the dress, food and music, they uncover astonishing details, and their challenge comes into focus.

Aired: 01/12/19 | Expires: 03/27/23
Extras
Watch 1:24
Victoria & Albert: The Wedding
Power Struggle
Tension grows between Victoria and Albert soon after their marriage.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:24
Watch 0:54
Victoria & Albert: The Wedding
Wedding Feast
Queen Victoria ensured she had the best chefs for her wedding feast.
Clip: S1 E2 | 0:54
Watch 0:41
Victoria & Albert: The Wedding
Ceremony
Speculation is paramount around the marriage vows.
Clip: S1 E2 | 0:41
Watch 54:40
Victoria & Albert: The Wedding
Episode 2
Witness the most accurate reconstruction of Victoria and Albert's wedding ever staged.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:40
Watch 0:30
Victoria & Albert: The Wedding
Episode 2 Preview
Witness the most accurate reconstruction of Victoria and Albert's wedding ever staged.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:33
Victoria & Albert: The Wedding
The Proposal
Prince Albert comes back to visit Queen Victoria and has changed.
Clip: S1 | 1:33
Watch 3:07
Victoria & Albert: The Wedding
Ramsgate Affair
In 1835, Victoria’s mother and advisor took the princess on a tour of the country.
Clip: S1 | 3:07
Watch 0:30
Victoria & Albert: The Wedding
Preview
Enjoy a recreation of the wedding that changed British matrimonial ceremonies forever.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:30
Victoria & Albert: The Wedding
Lovers
When Queen Victoria ascends the throne, bachelors everywhere believe they have a chance.
Clip: S1 | 2:30
Latest Episodes
Watch 54:40
Victoria & Albert: The Wedding
Episode 2
Witness the most accurate reconstruction of Victoria and Albert's wedding ever staged.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:40