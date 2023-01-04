Extras
Tension grows between Victoria and Albert soon after their marriage.
Speculation is paramount around the marriage vows.
Queen Victoria ensured she had the best chefs for her wedding feast.
Witness the most accurate reconstruction of Victoria and Albert's wedding ever staged.
Join a team of experts preparing to reconstruct the royal wedding that changed history.
Prince Albert comes back to visit Queen Victoria and has changed.
In 1835, Victoria’s mother and advisor took the princess on a tour of the country.
Enjoy a recreation of the wedding that changed British matrimonial ceremonies forever.
When Queen Victoria ascends the throne, bachelors everywhere believe they have a chance.
