Vienna Blood

Episode 5 | Death is Now a Welcome Guest Part 1

Season 3 Episode 5 | 46m 35s

It’s late spring, 1908, and the mythical wonder and intrigue of the new world of cinema has captured the imagination of the Viennese public. When tragedy strikes at the premiere of a silent film, Max and Oskar find themselves investigating the death of Ida Rego, an actress who lost and then regained her eyesight not long before her death.

Aired: 02/04/23 | Expires: 02/19/23
Funding for Vienna Blood is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 48:09
Vienna Blood
Episode 6 | Death is Now a Welcome Guest Part 2
Some aspects of Ida's complicated life remain.
Episode: S3 E6 | 48:09
Watch 0:30
Vienna Blood
Episode 6 Preview
Some aspects of Ida's complicated life remain.
Preview: S3 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Vienna Blood
Episode 5 Preview
Tragedy strikes at the premiere of a silent film and Max and Oskar investigate.
Preview: S3 E5 | 0:30
Watch 44:16
Vienna Blood
Episode 4 | The God of Shadows Part 2
Max and Oskar spend the night at the veteran soldiers' home where Steiner lived.
Episode: S3 E4 | 44:16
Watch 0:30
Vienna Blood
Episode 4 Preview
Max and Oskar spend the night at the veteran soldiers' home where Steiner lived.
Preview: S3 E4 | 0:30
Watch 50:36
Vienna Blood
Episode 3 | The God of Shadows Part 1
Max Liebermann applies his neurological expertise to a man suffering from delusions.
Episode: S3 E3 | 50:36
Watch 0:30
Vienna Blood
Episode 3 Preview
Max Liebermann applies his neurological expertise to a man suffering from delusions.
Preview: S3 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Vienna Blood
Episode 2 Preview
Max and Oskar search for the killer of two women.
Preview: S3 E2 | 0:30
Watch 46:21
Vienna Blood
Episode 2 | Deadly Communion Part 2
Max and Oskar search for the killer of two women.
Episode: S3 E2 | 46:21
Watch 0:31
Vienna Blood
Preview
Dr. Max Liebermann and DI Oskar Rheinhardt investigate a series of unusual murders.
Preview: S3 | 0:31
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 3
  • Vienna Blood Season 2
  • Season 1
