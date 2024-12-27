100 WVIA Way
Vienna Blood

The Face of Mephisto

Season 4 Episode 4

Still in hiding, Oskar identifies high-powered suspects but can’t connect them to Mephisto. When Oskar arranges a rendezvous with Mephisto, he finds himself in the middle of an assassination attempt that could precipitate a world war.

Aired: 01/25/25
Watch 48:09
Vienna Blood
Episode 6 | Death is Now a Welcome Guest Part 2
Some aspects of Ida's complicated life remain.
Episode: S3 E6 | 48:09
Watch 46:35
Vienna Blood
Episode 5 | Death is Now a Welcome Guest Part 1
Tragedy strikes at the premiere of a silent film and Max and Oskar investigate.
Episode: S3 E5 | 46:35
Watch 44:16
Vienna Blood
Episode 4 | The God of Shadows Part 2
Max and Oskar spend the night at the veteran soldiers' home where Steiner lived.
Episode: S3 E4 | 44:16
