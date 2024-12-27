The Face of Mephisto

Extras
Oskar finds himself in the middle of an assassination attempt that could start a war.
A murder takes Oskar and Max’s investigation into a world of underground gambling.
Can Max and Oskar stop the seditious government mole known as ‘Mephisto’?
Some aspects of Ida's complicated life remain.
Tragedy strikes at the premiere of a silent film and Max and Oskar investigate.
Max and Oskar spend the night at the veteran soldiers' home where Steiner lived.
Max Liebermann applies his neurological expertise to a man suffering from delusions.
Vienna Blood Season 4
Season 3
Vienna Blood Season 2
Season 1
Max is in a coma and the doctors don’t know if he will survive. Oskar goes on the run.
Max and Oskar search for the killer of two women.
DI Oskar Rheinhardt needs Max Liebermann’s help when a young seamstress is found murdered.
Another monk is found dead. Max discovers a clue that reveals a hint at his behavior.
A monk is found murdered and suspicion falls on a religious Jew who had a run-in with him.