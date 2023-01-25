100 WVIA Way
Wild Rivers with Tillie

The Río Grande – Jewel in the Desert

Season 1 Episode 107 | 26m 46s

Beginning in the rocky mountains of Colorado and ending in a sandy trickle at the Gulf of Mexico, we pick up this mighty river as it traverses the international border between Mexico and the United States. Here, we encounter a desert teeming with life, including evidence of recent migrant crossings and petroglyphs left by ancient travelers who knew no borders some 3,000 years ago.

Aired: 01/31/23 | Expires: 05/13/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Wild Rivers with Tillie
Wild and Free! The Yampa River to Dinosaur National Monument
The mighty Yampa river, one of the last free-flowing rivers in North America.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Wild Rivers with Tillie
The Yampa River - Enough Water to go Around?
Learn about the challenges facing the Yampa River as demand grows while supply shrinks.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Wild Rivers with Tillie
Snake River Dams - Coming Down?
Join the race to save the once prolific sockeye salmon, a crucial keystone species.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Wild Rivers with Tillie
The Devil’s River - An Unexpected Gem in Texas
Go off the beaten path to encounter a gem of a river set in a desert environment.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Wild Rivers with Tillie
The Snake River – Fighting for Survival
Experience the Snake River through the Native American voices sharing their homelands.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Wild Rivers with Tillie
Grand Canyon Connections
A river trip through the Grand Canyon, one of the 7 Natural Wonders of the World.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Wild Rivers with Tillie
Rogue River - America’s Classic Wild & Scenic River
Ride the thrilling yet family friendly whitewater and explore this wild American icon
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Wild Rivers with Tillie
The Grand Canyon: A World Treasure at Risk
Travel the Grand Canyon and meet the Tribes who call it home.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
