Wild Rivers with Tillie

The Snake River – Fighting for Survival

Season 1 Episode 104 | 26m 46s

A rare opportunity to explore the Snake River through the eyes and voices of Native American Leaders from the Tribes that intimately understand the land, the River and the importance of the Salmon. Ride the rapids and float through this dramatic landscape that connects the past to the present - all while having a great time on the river.

Aired: 01/31/23 | Expires: 04/22/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
