Summerween/Make it Snow

Extras
Zeke and Louisa build a house for Snout. / JunJun helps Kaya make a springtime video.
Malik explores the Undergroundhood./The Wombats cheer up Buckley with balloons.
"The Wombats create a new ending for an old story./The Wombats teach Zeke to count to 10
The Treeborhood party planning committee plans a Carnaval. / Malik perfects a magic trick.
The Wombats turn their one bedroom into three. / Zeke and his friends build fairy houses
Zeke can’t tell his spooky story unless YOU, Wombuddies, supply the sound effects!
Zeke won’t take off his dragon costume until you join him in a game of “Calm the Dragon.”
Mr. E needs your help investigating the cause of a worrisome, creepy-crawly NOISE.
Help the Wombats build a SUPER-strong fort, so when the wind blows, it won’t fall down.
Join the Wombats on their sea-worthy ship, the SS Loopadoop, for a pirate-y adventure!
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Work It Out Wombats! Season 20
-
Work It Out Wombats! Season 1
The Wombats create a summer Halloween. / The Wombats build a giant snow globe for Zeke.
The Wombats go on a treasure hunt. / Can Kaya learn to tell, not show, her cooking class?
The Wombats look for unicorns on the moon. / Louisa commands the moon to change its shape.
The Wombats lose Snout while helping Mr. E wrap boxes. / Snout sends a postcard to Zeke.
Zeke transforms into The Mighty Zeke! / The Wombats design a gift for the baby fish.
Can Malik deliver un-melted ice cream to Sammy?/Can Zadie host a SUPER fun-fun campout?
The Wombats tackle cleaning up a big mess./The Wombats design a new hat for Ellie.
Malik makes Snout less stinky./The Wombats create a crunchy, new cornbread recipe.
Zeke and Louisa build a house for Snout. / JunJun helps Kaya make a springtime video.
The Wombats turn their one bedroom into three. / Zeke and his friends build fairy houses