Making NEPA Home

A WWII tragedy strikes the 109th Regiment; this film honors their sacrifice and lasting legacy.
Watch Thursday, November 14th at 9pm on WVIA TV
Hear the story of the Eagles' 1971 Empire League Championship Season
Former Scranton Eagles players recall their time on the field,
Former Eagles players reflect on the brotherhood and dedication that defined their team
Hear the story of Southern Columbia Football coach Jim Roth in this clip
Learn more about Southern Columbia's rivals, the Berwick Bulldogs
A WVIA Original Documentary Film - Coming May 2023
The residents of the Isle of Que in Selinsgrove have a resilience like no other
Lessons learned from Agnes helped to mitigate catastrophe When Tropical Storm Lee hit
Discover the legend of the Scranton Eagles, a team that defined semi-professional football in NEPA.
The Story of the Winningest High School Football Team in Pennsylvania History
WVIA explores what we as a region have learned from the Agnes tragedy
Italian Culture in Northeast Pennsylvania
Exploring how the Court-Assisted Re-Entry Program offers a second chance
Presented by Bucknell University and WVIA Public Media
Chart the evolution of KNOEBELS from family homestead to preeminent amusement resort
A WVIA Original Doumentary Film produced in 1996
A passage through Pennsylvania's Valleys of the Susquehanna