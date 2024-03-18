100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Come From Away

  • News Briefs
    Share your story from 9/11
    WVIA News
    Broadway in Scranton is looking for stories from those who were either stranded in Gander, Newfoundland, on 9/11 or helped those who found themselves grounded in Canada. That’s ahead of a weekend of performances of “Come From Away.” The Tony Award-winning hit musical is based on the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Four performances will be shown at the Scranton Cultural Center from April 5 to 7. To share your story email Ali Basalyga at ali@nacentertainment.com.