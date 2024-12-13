Holiday Specials on WVIA TV

SPIRIT OF THE SEASON

Saturday, December 14th 9pm, Tuesday, December 24th 7pm, Wednesday, December 25th 4pm

Join the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America for the 2024 edition of their NATAS EMMY Award-winning holiday series, The Spirit of the Season! Celebrate the joy and excitement of the holiday season with musical selections ranging from jazz to classical and pop... all performed by American Airmen!

LET YOUR HEART BE LIGHT: CHRISTMAS IN THE ADIRONDACKS

Saturday, December 14th 9:30pm, Tuesday, December 24th 7:30pm, Wednesday, December 25th 4:30pm

Featuring acoustic guitarist/kalimba artist Trevor Gordon Hall, performing much-loved Holiday classics from his album of the same name. This special celebrates a wintry Christmas in New York's Adirondack region.

JOY - CHRISTMAS WITH THE TABERNACLE CHOIR

Tuesday, December 17th 8pm, Wednesday, December 18th 1pm, Tuesday, December 24th 9:30pm

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square join with Broadway's Michael Maliakel and Downton Abby's Lesley Nicol for JOY - Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, a spirited, heartwarming Christmas special. Filmed before a live audience at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, JOY will lift your spirits with stirring renditions of classic and popular Christmas music and a true story about French novelist, poet and dramatist, Victor Hugo at Christmastime.

TOO HOT TO HANDEL - THE GOSPEL MESSIAH

Tuesday, December 17th 9:30pm, Wednesday, December 18th 2:30pm, Tuesday, December 24th 8pm

Handel's 18th century masterpiece "The Messiah" has been reimagined by Conductor Marin Alsop with colleagues Bob Christianson and Gary Anderson. Handel's arias, choruses and orchestration have been infused with Gospel, Jazz and R&B creating an uplifting reinterpretation of this Christmas and Easter favorite. This performance from London's Royal Albert Hall marks the European premiere of "Too Hot To Handel: The Gospel Messiah," a piece that has been a seasonal fixture across the United States since it premiered in New York in 1993.

CHRISTMAS AT SUSQUEHANNA: THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY CANDLELIGHT SERVICE

Thursday, December 19th 7pm, Friday, December 20th 4pm, Saturday, December 21st 9pm, Wednesday, December 25th 2pm

Experience the beauty of Weber Chapel bathed in the glow of 1,500 candles in CHRISTMAS AT SUSQUEHANNA: THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY CANDLELIGHT SERVICE. Recorded in December 2016, the program captures the voices of students, faculty, staff, alumni, families and community members joining together on the campus of Susquehanna University in historic Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania to celebrate 50 years of a cherished tradition: Susquehanna University's annual Christmas candlelight service, which was first held on December 15, 1966. The hour-long music special is a wondrous spectacle of candle lighting and carols, as well as traditional readings and songs in celebration of the season. The service also features numerous student musical ensembles, including the University Choir, University Chorale, Chamber Singers, Handbell Choir and Brass Ensemble. Musical highlights include: "Hark! the Herald Angels Sing," "O Little Town of Bethlehem," "We Three Kings," "Silent Night" and more.

LAWRENCE WELK SHOW - CHRISTMAS

Saturday, December 21st 7pm, Sunday, December 22nd 4pm

Sandi Griffiths hosts this Christmas favorite that opens with the classic "Jingle Bells". Bobby and Elaine dance to "The Carol of the Bells", Joe Feeney's family celebrated "Christmas in Killarney", and Myron Floren, Bobby Burgess and his daughter, Becki dance to "Here Comes Santa Claus". "The Hallelujah Chorus" is the perfect highlight of the show right before the arrival of Santa Claus.

PENNSYLVANIA POLKA -2006 CHRISTMAS SHOW

Saturday, December 1st 8pm, Sunday, December 22nd 3pm

This Pennsylvania Polka Christmas classic features John Stanky and the Coalminers.

NAVIDAD: A CONCORDIA CHRISTMAS

Saturday, December 21st 10pm, Wednesday, December 25th 3pm, Thursday, December 26th 10pm, Friday, December 27th 3pm

The vocal and instrumental musical ensembles of Concordia University Irvine invite you to a festive collection of music that brings light, hope, and joy to the season, influenced by the Mexican tradition of Las Posadas.

MARY BERRY'S HIGHLAND CHRISTMAS

Monday, December 23rd 9pm, Wednesday, December 25th 10pm, Thursday, December 26th 3pm

Mary Berry spends Christmas in her mother's homeland of Scotland to enjoy a winter break soaking up her Scottish heritage and enjoying traditional festive delights with familiar faces, as well cooking up some of her own indulgent dishes.

MARY BERRY'S ULTIMATE CHRISTMAS

Monday, December 23rd 10pm

Join the beloved British home cook and three special friends as they prepare her ultimate Christmas feast with all the trimmings. From the traditional turkey to her classic Christmas pudding, it's the perfect recipe for a deliciously festive holiday.

CLASSIC CHRISTMAS WITH THE BACH FESTIVAL SOCIETY: JOYFUL SOUNDS

Monday, December 24th 1pm

Classic Christmas is a beloved Central Florida tradition. From the beautiful Knowles Memorial Chapel on the campus of Rollins College, the Bach Festival Choir and Orchestra, along with guest soloists Mary Wilson and Stephen Mumbert as well as the Bach Festival Children's Choir, performs custom arrangements of treasured holiday classics created specifically for this joyous celebration. A CLASSIC CHRISTMAS WITH THE BACH FESTIVAL SOCIETY: JOYFUL SOUNDS is a hour-long documentary that captures this exciting performance.

HOLIDAYS AT MURRAY STATE

Monday, December 24th 2pm

The Murray State University Concert Choir, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Orchestra, a cappella group "EQ Blu," and featured faculty soloists, highlights this annual seasonal special.

HOPE COLLEGE CHRISTMAS VESPERS

Monday, December 24th 3pm

Over 250 student musicians participate in Christmas Vespers in ensembles that include the Hope College Orchestra, Chapel Choir and College Chorus. A tradition at Hope College since 1941, Christmas Vespers is the perfect way to ring in your holiday season.

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS WITH KEVIN PAULS AND FRIENDS

Monday, December 24th 4pm

Experience the magic of Christmas in this exciting hour-long special musical special featuring a line-up of world renowned and beloved artists singing popular Christmas classics. Hosted by Gaither homecoming artist Kevin Pauls the program features performances with Grammy award-winning artist Steve Archer, Grammy-nominated and Gaither Homecoming Concert artists - The Martins, pop band Newworldson, angelic vocalist Alynthia, and multi award-winning artist Jacob Moon. This musical special is a Christmas classic not to be missed!

ST. THOMAS CHRISTMAS: REFLECTIONS OF GRATITUDE

Wednesday, December 25th 1pm

A ST. THOMAS CHRISTMAS: REFLECTIONS OF GRATITUDE is a winter tradition for the University of St. Thomas community. This year's concert theme is "Reflections of Gratitude." The program celebrates the Advent and Christmas season by drawing from both familiar traditional carols and innovative contemporary selections. This year's production also offers viewers two specifically commissioned pieces for the concert by Jack Stamp.

PURDUE 90TH ANNIVERSARY CHRISTMAS SHOW

Wednesday, December 25th 7pm, Thursday, December 26th 4pm

The ensembles of Purdue Musical Organizations perform holiday favorites in Purdue University's Elliott Hall of Music, West Lafayette, Indiana.

CALL THE MIDWIFE HOLIDAY SPECIAL 2024

Wednesday, December 25th 8pm, Thursday, December 26th 1pm, Sunday, December 29th 12pm

This special is set during Christmas 1969, which is the last time that the show will be set during the sixties as the forthcoming 14th season will bring the story into the seventies.

KARAMU: FEAST FOR THE 7TH DAY

Thursday, December 26th 7pm, Friday, December 27th 4pm

Hosted by lifestyle expert Sira Williams, KARAMU: FEAST FOR THE 7TH DAY explores the tradition of Kwanzaa, focusing on the final feast that concludes the annual celebration. The half-hour program explores the history, principles, and symbols of Kwanzaa while celebrating the culinary traditions of West Africa. Featuring dishes from Mali, Ghana,and Nigeria, KARAMU: FEAST FOR THE 7TH DAY focuses on food and culture, and their integral relationship to building community. Sira also shares her personal story as a child born in Mali, West Africa, to her American mother and Malian father, giving viewers insight into her experience growing up and the importance of African roots in American culture.

CHRISTMAS IN NEW ENGLAND

Thursday, December 26th 7:30pm, Friday, December 27th 4:30pm

From the coast of Maine to the hills of the Berkshires, New England is a uniquely magical place to celebrate the holidays. Join host Lindsay Paris as she visits eight regional destinations to take a look at the traditions and events that make Christmas in New England so special.

NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER - SARA BAREILLES: NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH THE NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA & FRIENDS

Tuesday, December 31st 8pm & 9:30pm

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and actress Sara Bareilles takes the stage at the Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra for an enchanting evening of song and celebration in this New Year's Eve special. From her first smash hit "Love Song" to her Broadway songwriting and later performing debut with the musical "Waitress," Bareilles' amazing artistry has been recognized with multiple Grammy and Tony awards and nominations. She will be joined by special guests Rufus Wainwright, Emily King, and David Ryan Harris for this career-spanning night.

GREAT PERFORMANCES - FROM VIENNA: THE NEW YEAR'S CELEBRATION 2025

Wednesday, January 1st 8pm & 9:30pm

GREAT PERFORMANCES continues its tradition of ringing in the New Year with the Vienna Philharmonic at the world-famous Musikverein, with PBS favorite Hugh returning as host for a fifth year. The celebrations also showcase the virtuosic dancing of the Vienna City Ballet performed on location in sumptuous Vienna landmarks.