31 Shows to Watch This May on WVIA TV

The Housing Crisis - Preview

Keystone Edition Reports - The Housing Crisis

Monday, May 6th 7pm

Many homebuyers are finding themselves priced out of the American Dream of Homeownership. House prices are through the roof. Mortgage rates are high, and inventory is low. So, what can be done about the housing issue in our viewing area?

Breaking Barriers, Building Businesses - Preview

Keystone Edition Business - Breaking Barriers, Building Businesses

Monday, May 13th 7pm

Laws around LGBTQIA+ protection vary statewide. What are your protections in PA? What's it like being a LGBTQIA+ business owner? How can businesses foster an atmosphere of inclusivity?

Mental Health for Children - Preview

Keystone Edition Health - Mental Health Care for Children

Monday, May 20th 7pm

Only about 20% of children with mental, emotional, or behavioral disorders receive care from a specialized mental health care provider.Some families cannot find mental health care because of the lack of providers in Northeastern and Central PA. High costs, lack of insurance coverage, and the time and effort involved make it harder for parents to access adequate mental health care for their child. Find out what resources are available in your communities.

Creativity Meets Technology - Preview

Keystone Edition Arts - Creativity Meets Technology

Monday, May 27th 7pm

What role does technology play in creating art? Do works created by artificial intelligence meet the definition of art? Keystone Edition: Arts asks artists about the tools they use and if there should be limits to human-machine collaboration when it comes to creativity.

Mind Over Matter: Breaking Point: Poverty & Mental Health

Thursday, May 23rd 7pm

"Mind Over Matter: Breaking Point: Poverty & Mental Health" delves into the intricate relationship between financial status and mental well-being, shedding light on the profound impact of financial struggles on one's mental health. The lack of essential resources such as food, housing, transportation, and healthcare can significantly impact mental health. It not only directly affects physical health but also contributes to chronic stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental health disorders. Addressing these socioeconomic determinants is crucial for promoting mental wellness and mitigating the negative impact of poverty on individuals' overall health and quality of life. Through a blend of personal narratives and professional perspectives, the program aims to raise awareness and foster understanding of this critical issue today.

Homegrown Music Concerts

Wednesdays 7pm

Homegrown Music Concerts with George Graham presents performances by the region's finest musicians in a wide variety of styles, recorded at the monthly live radio concerts in the WVIA Public Media Studios.

Episodes for May

May 1st - #1302 - Brenda Fernandes

May 8th - #1303 - Mommyheads

May 15th - #1304 - Last Charge of the Light Horse

May 22nd - #1305 - Water Street

May 29th - #1306 - Carla Ulbrich

Scholastic Scrimmage

Tuesdays 7pm & 7:30pm, Championship Match to air Tuesday, May 21st 7pm

The competition continues! This high school academic quiz show challenges top students from WVIA’s member school districts about all academic disciplines.

The Pennsylvania Game

Tuesdays 7pm beginning May 28th

From the public television archives -- you're invited to step back in time to play The Pennsylvania Game! Test your knowledge of the Commonwealth's people, places and products.

Midsomer Murders: Witches of Angel's Rise

Part 1, Sunday, May 5th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, May 12th 7pm

When a body is found surrounded by ritual symbols on the eve of a Psychic Fayre, Barnaby must step into the spiritual world of mediums, psychics, and occult followers to find the killer. Guest stars include Tracy-Ann Oberman (Escape to The Chateau) and Caroline Lee-Johnson (Chef).

Midsomer Murders: Habeas Corpus

Part 1, Sunday, May 19th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, May 26th 7pm

When wealthy landowner Gregory Lancaster's body goes missing on the night of his death, a sinister web of secrets and lies is exposed in the village of Little Malton. DCI John Barnaby, DS Charlie Nelson and new Forensic Pathologist Dr. Kam Karimore (Manjinder Virk ) are drawn into a macabre world of body-snatching as they seek to identify the villain. Guest stars Helen Baxendale (Friends) and Diana Quick (Brideshead Revisited).

Being 80

Thursday, May 2nd 7pm

BEING 80 showcases a diverse range of vibrant, unique and memorable 80 year olds still finding meaning in their lives through long lived career choices contradicting the stereotype that their minds and bodies are obsolete in a world where only younger generations can make the world work.

Nadiya Ukraine: The National Ballet Live from Steinmetz Hall

Thursday, May 2nd 9pm

This historic performance by the National Ballet of Ukraine from the Taras Shevchenko National Opera House, was performed live from the Dr.Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida. Accompanied by the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, this monumental performance brings together Ukraine and America united for the hope of Ukrainian independence through the power of art.

Now Hear This "The Composer is Yoo" Preview

Great Performances - Now Hear This: The Composer is Yoo

Friday, May 3rd 9pm

Follow host Scott Yoo's journey to compose a piece of music for the first time. Seeking counsel from other composers, Yoo revisits his heritage in search of ideas, performs landmark pieces for inspiration and ultimately tests his work in progress.

Preview

MaryLand on Masterpiece

Sundays 9pm, May 5th - May 19th

MaryLand follows two estranged sisters who reunite to unearth the truth about their mother’s sudden death and her double life on the Isle of Man. This is not so much a murder mystery as a compelling tale of two siblings opening up to each other as they work out a string of family secrets.

Extended Trailer | Space: The Longest Goodbye

Independent Lens - Space: The Longest Goodbye

Monday, May 6th 10pm

NASA psychologists prepare astronauts for the extreme isolation required by a Mars mission, as the crew grapples with the tension between their dream of reaching new frontiers and the basic human need to stay connected to home.

GMET: Florencia en el Amazonas Preview

Great Performances at the Met - Florencia En El Amazonas

Thursday, May 9th 9pm

Sung in Spanish and inspired by the magical realism of Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Mexican composer Daniel Catan's 1996 opera tells the enchanting story of an opera diva who returns to her native South America to perform at the legendary opera house of Manaus -- and to search for her lost lover, who has vanished into the jungle. The Met premiere stars soprano Ailyn Perez as Florencia Grimaldi, with Yannick Nezet-Seguin on the podium to lead a spellbinding new production by Mary Zimmerman that brings the mysterious and magical realm of the Amazon to the Met stage. A distinguished ensemble of artists portray the diva's fellow travelers on the river boat to Manaus, including soprano Gabriella Reyes as the journalist Rosalba, bass-baritone Greer Grimsley as the ship's captain, baritone Mattia Olivieri as his enigmatic first mate, tenor Mario Chang as the captain's nephew Arcadio, and mezzo-soprano Nancy Fabiola Herrera and baritone Michael Chioldi as the feuding couple Paula and Alvaro.

Hamlet Preview

Great Performances - Hamlet

Friday, May 10th 9pm

Experience this Shakespearean classic directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon from The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park starring Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood.

The Real Story of Mr. Bates vs. the Post Office

Sunday, May 12th 8pm

Hundreds of subpostmasters were accused of crimes when the fault lay with the Post Office's new computer for over 20 years - this documentary tells the true story of the widest miscarriage of justice in British legal history.

Preview of Saving the Animals of Ukraine

Nature - Saving the Animals of Ukraine

Wednesday, May 15th 8pm

From the heart of war-torn Ukraine, stories of survival, love, and resilience emerge beyond the battles. Witness an extraordinary view into the effects of war on animals, and the humans who help them. Directed by Ukrainian YouTuber Anton Ptushkin.

Secrets in Your Data Preview

Nova - Secrets in Your Data

Wednesday, May 15th 9pm

Find out who's using your personal data and what you - and a new kind of web - can do about it.

GP at the Met: Nabucco - Preview

Great Performances at the Met - Nabucco

Thursday, May 16th 9pm

Ancient Babylon comes to life in a classic Met staging of biblical proportions. Baritone George Gagnidze makes his Met role debut as the imperious king Nabucco, alongside soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska reprising her thrilling turn as his vengeful daughter Abigaille. Mezzo-soprano Maria Barakova and tenor SeokJong Baek are Fenena and Ismaele, whose love transcends politics, and bass Dmitry Belosselskiy repeats his celebrated portrayal of the high priest Zaccaria. Daniele Callegari conducts Verdi's exhilarating early masterpiece, which features the ultimate showcase for the great Met Chorus, the moving "Va, pensiero." Soprano Nancy Fabiola Herrera and baritone Michael Chioldi as the feuding couple Paula and Alvaro.

Great Performances - Audra McDonald at the London Palladium

Friday, May 17th 9pm

Enjoy Broadway hits and more performed by the six-time Tony Award winner including "I Am What I Am," "Climb Every Mountain," "Summertime," "Everything's Coming Up Roses" and many more.

Trailer | The Tuba Thieves

Independent Lens - The Tuba Thieves

Monday, May 20th 10pm

What is the role of sound and what does it mean to listen? Hard of hearing filmmaker Alison O'Daniel uses a series of tuba thefts in Los Angeles high schools as a jumping-off point to explore these questions.

Trailer | The Riot Report

American Experience - The Riot Report

Tuesday, May 21st 9pm

Revisit 1967 when inner cities across America erupted in violence. LBJ appointed the Kerner Commission to investigate and the Commission's final report would offer a shockingly unvarnished assessment of race relations that still resonates today.

Nova - Decoding the Universe: Cosmos

Wednesday, May 22nd 9pm

How big is the universe? Will it ever end? Why is so much of it made of mysterious dark matter and energy? See how mind-bending discoveries over the past 50 years have revolutionized our understanding of the universe.

National Memorial Day Concert 2024

Sunday, May 26th 8pm

Commemorate and honor our armed forces with a star-studded lineup concert featuring the National Symphony Orchestra. Pay tribute to the men and women in uniform, the military families, and all who have given their lives for our country.

Final Landing on Iwo Jima

Monday, May 27th 3pm

A "then and now" look at the Japanese island at the heart of a brutal World War II battle, A FINAL LANDING ON IWO JIMA follows two men as they visit the historic war site. One is a 100-year-old veteran of the 4th Marine Division who returns to Iwo Jima for the final time after being wounded there in the savage battle decades earlier. The other is the son of a marine who has spent decades searching for details of his father's time on the island with little luck. He finally visits Iwo Jima to piece his dad's wartime puzzle together. Narrated by sportscaster Jim Nantz, the film details events leading up to, through and after the Battle of Iwo Jima via veteran interviews, archival material and recreations.

Homecoming: Sgt. Hamilton's Long Journey

Monday, May 27th 7:30pm

Sgt. Vernon Hamilton was a 19-year-old Army Air Corps engineer-gunner from Monongahela, Pennsylvania, whose plane was shot down over Germany during World War II. HOMECOMING: SGT. HAMILTON'S LONG JOURNEY follows the modern-day excavation team who recovered his 1943 Monongahela High School class ring in Reken, Germany in 2016, as well as the DNA scientists in Nebraska who were able to identify the Sergeant's remains. The documentary provides a unique window into the U.S. military's ongoing efforts to match recovered remains to missing service members.

Going to War

Monday, May 27th 10pm

What is it really like to go to war? For millennia, only warriors could really answer that question. This documentary takes us inside the experience of battle and reveals the soldier's experiences as never before. War is the ultimate paradox. Filled with terror, pain and grief, it also brings exhilaration, and a profound sense of purpose. Going to War helps us make sense of this paradox and get to the heart of what it's like to be a soldier in times of war. The film illuminates the experiences of training, battle, and coming home for soldiers across conflicts, revealing the universals of the warrior's journey. Leading our exploration are Sebastian Junger, bestselling author and director of the Academy Award-nominated film Restrepo, and Karl Marlantes, decorated Marine officer and author of the bestselling novel Matterhorn and the fearless memoir What It is Like to Go to War. Both men bring firsthand experience, hard-won wisdom, and an abiding commitment to telling the warrior's story with insight and unflinching candor.

Newport: In This Together

Thursday, May 30th 7pm

NEWPORT: IN THIS TOGETHER highlights the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Newport, Rhode Island - a city whose economy mostly runs off of tourism - and the importance of community in times of hardship.Filmed during 2020-2021 at the height of the pandemic, NEWPORT: IN THIS TOGETHER explores how class, race, and even age became intertwined in the face of a crisis. The film shares the story of how Newport citizens from all backgrounds were tested and then pulled together as a community to overcome the evolving challenges of the pandemic.

Great Performances - Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert

Friday, May 31st 9pm

Explore the vast repertoire of these musical theater pioneers in a star-studded concert featuring Aaron Tveitt, Patrick Wilson and more performing from shows like "Carousel," "South Pacific," "The King and I," "The Sound of Music" and more.

