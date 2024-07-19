17 Shows to Watch This August on WVIA TV

2024 Challenger Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series - Preview

2024 Challenger Game at the Little League World Series

Saturday, August 24th 10:30am LIVE!

Since 2011, WVIA has been the presenting station of The Challenger Exhibition Game broadcast held annually in August during the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Teams participating in the 2024 game include Manalapan Township (N.J.) Little League and California District 68 (Mission Viejo, Calif.).

Midsomer Murders: Saints and Sinners

Part 1, Sunday, July 28th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, August 4th 7pm

The discovery of a Saint's bones at an archaeological dig causes a stir in the village of Midsomer Cicely. But when the leader of the dig is murdered, DCI Barnaby and DS Nelson soon realise that it's not only skeletons that have been long buried in the hallowed ground. Guest Star Julia Sawalha (Absolutely Fabulous).

Midsomer Murders: Harvest of Souls

Part 1, Sunday, August 11th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, August 18th 7pm

The annual harvest fair and the daredevil riders of the Wall of Death come to Midsomer village Whitcombe Mallet. When the owner of an equestrian center is trampled by his horse DCI Barnaby and DS Nelson have to unravel a complex feud from the past, where nothing is what it seems. Last appearance of Gwilym Lee as DS Charlie Nelson and of Sykes the dog.

Space Chase U.S.A.

Thursday, August 1st 7pm

SPACE CHASE USA explores the extraordinary events that transformed the small beach town of Cocoa Beach, Florida into a bustling center for the American space program. Featuring a trove of archival material and interviews with long-time residents, former Apollo astronauts, and Cape Canaveral-based engineers and employees, the program charts the history of the space program in Florida during the 1950s and 1960s.

Art of Music - Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell - Preview

Art of Music - Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell

Thursday, August 1st 9pm

The nine-time Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee reflects on her career and songwriting inspiration in the American Wing of the Metropolitan Museum of Art as she prepares to tour for her 11th full length studio album, Evolution. Crow's friend and collaborator ("Everything is Broken") accompanies her on guitar on "Every Day is a Winding Road," "My Favorite Mistake," "If It Makes You Happy," and more.

Never Drop the Ball - Preview

Never Drop the Ball

Thursday, August 8th 7pm

NEVER DROP THE BALL explores the extraordinary journey Black baseball players went through during six decades of exclusion from Major League Baseball before Jackie Robinson's success in 1947. During this era, Black ball players' unwavering love for the game led them to form leagues of their own, such as the Negro Major League and the Negro American League. Their talent, dynamic playstyle, and teamwork captivated audiences in the U.S. and internationally. The film steps back in time to an era when professional Major League Baseball was born, but the color line divided the field. In the face of adversity, Black baseball players demonstrated a love for the game that transcended the discriminatory Jim Crow laws.

Mustangs: America's Wild Horses - Preview

Mustangs: America's Wild Horses

Thursday, August 8th 9pm

The wild horse, known as the mustang, is the enduring icon of America.But in modern times it has become entangled in controversy and bureaucracy, and now its future is in question. Executive produced by Robert Redford, the film includes songs by Bruce Springsteen, Emmylou Harris & Willie Nelson.

Rick Steves Iceland - Preview

Rick Steves Iceland

Thursday, August 15th 7pm

In RICK STEVES ICELAND, travel guru Rick Steves introduces viewers to Iceland's majestic landscapes and hardy culture. In Reykjavik, a world capital with a small-town feel, Rick tours the endearing sights,browses for sweaters, tastes fermented shark, learns Icelandic insights with a local, and then finally takes a dip in a thermal swimming pool. The journey leads through a world of glaciers and fjords to the geothermal hotspot of Lake Mavatn, before concluding with a spin around scenic Snaefellsnes Peninsula. Along the way, Rick visits a few slice-of-Icelandic-life museums, sod-roofed settlements, steaming volcanoes, and even goes whale watching.

Women and the Vote - Preview

Women and the Vote

Thursday, August 15th 9pm

On November 3, 2020, local filmmakers at five New York cemeteries in Rochester, the Bronx, Auburn, Buffalo, and Sleepy Hollow interviewed visitors about why they chose to honor the suffragists buried there, their reasons for voting, and their vision for the country. Their perspectives capture the excitement and concern present during a historic election year and spotlight the need for respectful civil discourse to unite a divided nation. WOMEN AND THE VOTE interweaves these present-day interviews with rich historical elements to generate connections between New York's suffragist legacy and contemporary voters. Archival footage and images of early suffragist marches and pickets combine with voice actor readings of speeches and writings to help bridge the past and present. Through these elements, the hour-long documentary presents a mosaic of the past 100 years of women's political equality, the present moment, and the future.

PBS News Special: Democratic National Convention

Monday, August 19th thru Thursday, August 22nd. Coverage begins at 8pm each night.

Coverage of the Democratic National Convention held in Chicago, Illinois.

Mind Over Matter Presents - Addict's Wake

Thursday, August 22nd 7pm

With amazing access, THE ADDICT'S WAKE watches one American county come to grips with arguably the biggest public health crisis in America: Substance Use Disorder. Following a rash of overdose deaths, it finds a community full of hope, pulling together, finding ways big and small to push back a destructive wave that is consuming communities across the country.

Great Performances - Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2024 - Preview

Great Performances - Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2024

Friday, August 23rd 9pm

Each summer, the world-renowned Vienna Philharmonic is joined by a guest soloist to perform an enchanting open-air concert under the direction of a guest conductor from the magnificent gardens of Austria's Imperial Schonbrunn Palace, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site. The 2024 concert will be conducted by Boston Symphony Orchestra Music Director Andris Nelsons with acclaimed international opera star Lise Davidsen as soloist.



VOCES - Almost American

Monday, August 26th 10pm

In 2018, the Department of Homeland Security terminated Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for almost all TPS holders -- foreign nationals from countries beset by civil unrest, violence, or natural disaster who are permitted lawful residence in the United States, the majority of whom are from El Salvador, Honduras, and Haiti. The decision left American families on the brink of a family separation crisis -- not on the border, but in communities across the United States.

American Masters - Blake Edwards: A Love Story in 24 Frames

Tuesday, August 27th 8pm

Discover the life and career of director Blake Edwards, one of Hollywood's most iconic figures. Edwards redefined slapstick comedy through a lens that still resonates with today's directors and actors.With a career and body of work spanning over a four-decade career - often in collaboration with his wife, legendary actress and singer Julie Andrews - the film offers reflections on the times he lived in and tackles issues including sex, gender and power that remain at the forefront of present-day zeitgeist. Featuring interviews and never-before-seen video and stills from the Edwards/Andrews archive explore the legacy of one of the most influential figures in film history.

Odysseus Returns

Wednesday, August 28th 9pm

An amateur historian, Makis Metaxas, claims he found the bones of Odysseus, the hero of Homer's epic poem, the Odyssey. But the discovery is soon embroiled in controversy, and Makis embarks on his own odyssey to convince the world he is right.

Heart and Soul

Thursday, August 29th 7pm

From harmony to heartbreak, inside the world of the early, unsung Black heroes of rock & roll whose voices shaped the music that endures. Music legend Kenny Vance opens a portal through the decades as we join him in the close-knit community of brilliantly distinctive artists who defined early rock & roll, united a generation and formed the foundation of the music that continues to live within us.

All New Rock, Pop and Doo Wop (My Music Presents)

Thursday, August 29th 8:30pm

The All New Rock, Pop and Doo Wop Full-length performances include: Johnny Maestro, The Duprees, Jay Back, Little Anthony & The Imperials, Ronnie Spector, Frankie Valli, Jerry Butler and many more artists from the 50s and 60s.

