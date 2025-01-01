100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH WVIA: Federal Funding Is Cut, Click Here To Support Our Essential Services Now.

WVIA TV Schedule & Streaming Options

Find out what's on WVIA-TV, WVIA Create, PBS KIDS, and more. See the full weekly schedule for all our channels and see other ways to stream your favorite PBS TV shows.

TV Broadcast Schedule

Here's the full daily and weekly broadcast lineup for WVIA-TV, WVIA PBS KIDS and WVIA Create.

Watch WVIA anytime, anywhere on the PBS App.

Stream the live WVIA broadcast and get on-demand access to your favorite local and national PBS shows. Download the free PBS App and select WVIA as your station to get started.

Available on iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast & more.

Learn More About the PBS App
Marie Antoinette Promo
Watch WVIA Live on Your Favorite Streaming Services
From smart TVs to your smartphone, WVIA is available on the platforms you already use. Find your service below and start watching.

Stream the live WVIA broadcast and record your favorites with your YouTube TV subscription.

Watch on YouTube TV

Get the complete WVIA live broadcast as part of your Hulu + Live TV plan.

Watch on Hulu

Enjoy the full WVIA channel lineup live with your DirecTV Stream package.

Watch on DirecTV

Get your local WVIA news and programming live through the Local Now streaming service.

Watch on Local Now

Watch a library of PBS shows on-demand with the PBS Channel add-on for Prime Video.

Explore on Prime
Frequently Asked Questions & Troubleshooting
Find answers to common questions about viewing the WVIA schedule, streaming our programs, and troubleshooting technical issues.
The TV schedule isn't loading or looks broken. What should I do? +

If the interactive schedule grid doesn't appear correctly, you can click here to open the full schedule in a new, simplified window. This version is compatible with all devices and browsers.

How can I watch WVIA live without a cable subscription? +

You can watch the WVIA livestream for free on our website, through the PBS App, the Local Now app, or through Amazon Prime Live TV.

How do I stream WVIA on my Roku, Fire TV, or Smart TV? +

You can stream WVIA-TV, WVIA Create and PBS Kids 24/7 on your Roku, Fire TV or Smart TV by downloading the free PBS App. Full details can be found here.

Why is there no sound, or why do I hear radio on a TV show? +

There is a chance you have activated Secondary Audio Programming (or SAP) on your television or cable box. To troubleshoot this issue, please click here.

I missed my favorite show. Can I watch it online? +

Absolutely! Most WVIA and PBS shows are available for on-demand viewing. You can find everything on our video page.

How can I find a specific TV show in the schedule? +

Simply type the name of the show you're looking for into the search box in the upper right corner of the schedule. When you click on the title of a show, you can view additional details such as an episode description, show duration, see additional airings, and even set a reminder for yourself so you don't miss it!

Where can I find the WVIA Radio schedule? +

You can view the WVIA Radio schedule by clicking here.

Top Shows with WVIA Viewers
  • Grantchester
    A vicar turned sleuth helps a grumpy cop in the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester.
  • Patience
    Patience is an autistic woman who helps the York police with their investigations.
  • PBS News Hour
    Top journalists deliver compelling original analysis of the hour's headlines.
  • All Creatures Great and Small
    James Herriot’s adventures as a veterinarian in 1930’s Yorkshire get a new TV adaptation.
WVIA Alexa Skill
You can tune into what's currently playing on our live streams of WVIA Radio, WVIA-HD2, and The Chiaroscuro Channel. You can also listen to WVIA Radio podcasts.
Learn More

Can't wait for tonight's brodcast?

  • Stream new episodes and fan favorites anytime with WVIA Passport, a member benefit unlocked with a $5 monthly gift.
  • Available on iOS, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast & more.
Donate & Start Watching