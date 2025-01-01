WVIA TV Schedule & Streaming Options
Here's the full daily and weekly broadcast lineup for WVIA-TV, WVIA PBS KIDS and WVIA Create.
Watch WVIA anytime, anywhere on the PBS App.
Stream the live WVIA broadcast and get on-demand access to your favorite local and national PBS shows. Download the free PBS App and select WVIA as your station to get started.
Available on iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast & more.Learn More About the PBS App
If the interactive schedule grid doesn't appear correctly, you can click here to open the full schedule in a new, simplified window. This version is compatible with all devices and browsers.
You can watch the WVIA livestream for free on our website, through the PBS App, the Local Now app, or through Amazon Prime Live TV.
You can stream WVIA-TV, WVIA Create and PBS Kids 24/7 on your Roku, Fire TV or Smart TV by downloading the free PBS App. Full details can be found here.
There is a chance you have activated Secondary Audio Programming (or SAP) on your television or cable box. To troubleshoot this issue, please click here.
Absolutely! Most WVIA and PBS shows are available for on-demand viewing. You can find everything on our video page.
Simply type the name of the show you're looking for into the search box in the upper right corner of the schedule. When you click on the title of a show, you can view additional details such as an episode description, show duration, see additional airings, and even set a reminder for yourself so you don't miss it!
You can view the WVIA Radio schedule by clicking here.
A vicar turned sleuth helps a grumpy cop in the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester.
Patience is an autistic woman who helps the York police with their investigations.
Top journalists deliver compelling original analysis of the hour's headlines.
James Herriot’s adventures as a veterinarian in 1930’s Yorkshire get a new TV adaptation.
Can't wait for tonight's brodcast?
- Stream new episodes and fan favorites anytime with WVIA Passport, a member benefit unlocked with a $5 monthly gift.
- Available on iOS, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast & more.