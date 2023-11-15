New bakery to provide inclusive work opportunities

Michael MacDonald loves his job at Coffee Inclusive, and he’s excited to start working in a bakery setting.

“I’m really happy when I come to work,” he said. “I wake up at exactly 7 a.m. in the morning.”

NEPA Inclusive is an agency that provides support services to those with intellectual disabilities and autism, including job placement and training.

In March, Bake Inclusive will provide more jobs, training opportunities, and baked goods to the community.

The coffee shop at the headquarters in Pittston employs 14 people who work alongside baristas for support.

1 of 4 — IMG_8288.jpeg Coffee Inclusive opened in March 2023. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 2 of 4 — IMG_8286.jpeg Coffee Inclusive, located at 350 Kennedy Boulevard in Pittston, employs 14 people with intellectual disabilities. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 3 of 4 — IMG_8302.jpeg Frank Bartoli, founder of NEPA Inclusive, stands with his daughter, Ellie, and Coffee Inclusive employees. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 4 of 4 — IMG_8293.jpeg The expansion of Bake Inclusive was announced at a press conference Wednesday. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

“We employ 14 individuals with intellectual disabilities, down syndrome and autism,” founder Frank Bartoli said at the announcement Wednesday. “For some of these individuals who are here today, it has been the only job they’ve ever been offered and they have been a great fit. For others, they are using this job as a training opportunity and a stepping stone to other job opportunities.”

Christina Wesley is another employee who’s looking forward to cross training to work next door at Bake Inclusive.

“I think it’s awesome, it’s a great opportunity,” Wesley said.

Others said they’ll stick to coffee. Founder Frank Bartoli says the bakery will offer transition services for high school students, too.

“Students with disabilities are required to have training and employment as part of their schooling, and as they age out of the training program, we’ll be able to hire some of them and find jobs in the community for others.”

1 of 2 — IMG_8303.jpeg Discount Tire Manager Zach Ratliff and his wife Nicole present a check for $22,500 at the announcement Wednesday. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 2 of 2 — IMG_8308.jpeg NEPA Inclusive announced Bake Inclusive will open in March 2024. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

A fundraising campaign aims to raise $150,000 in 150 days. The Discount Tire Driven to Care Foundation donated $22,500 to start the fund.

Discount Tire recently opened two new America’s Tire locations in Wilkes-Barre and Dickson City. The company also employs people with disabilities.

Store Manager Zach Ratliff says the company’s leadership gives their employees a little extra compassion and support.

“We do teach them how to, of course, show up on time, what it would look like professionally in a dress code,” he said. “And then we teach them life skills when it comes to bettering themselves as they may go off to higher education, and we do scholarships as well.”

To learn more, visit https://www.nepainclusive.org/.