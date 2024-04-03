Hasbro CEO on the future of 'Dungeons & Dragons' after 50th anniversary

“Dungeons & Dragons” just turned 50 years old. While the roleplaying game has had enormous successes in recent years, many fans have grown disenchanted with Hasbro, the conglomerate that owns it.

We discuss its future with Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks and delve into the company’s dramatic pivot from physical toys to digital gaming.

Chris Cocks has been Hasbro’s CEO since 2022. Before that he was CEO of Wizards of the Coast, the Hasbro division that makes “Dungeons and Dragons” and “Magic: the Gathering.” (Courtesy of Hasbro)

