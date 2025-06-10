STAY TUNED: WVIA to broadcast live from Age Friendly Lackawanna Community Celebration

An initiative that aims to connect older adults with their community will bring people and resources together at the Age Friendly Lackawanna Celebration on Wednesday in Scranton.

The event, taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nay Aug Park, is hosted by Age Friendly Lackawanna, a collaborative network made up of several nonprofits, agencies and more that provide services for older adults.

Haley O’Brien will bring listeners live coverage of the event on WVIA radio with Lisa Mazzarella and Erika Funke from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Started during pandemic

Mike Castellano is the special projects manager for the United Way of Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties, which is the leading agency for Age Friendly Lackawanna. He said the event started during the COVID-19 pandemic to meet the needs of older adults experiencing isolation.

“Over the last five years, this collaborative of 30-plus organizations has really grown and evolved into not only focusing on social isolation, but aging as a whole,” he said. “The mission is to make Lackawanna County a great place to age.”

The group earned Age Friendly Designation from AARP in 2024, joining a national network of communities considered supportive of older adults in the community.

Representatives from dozens of local agencies, including WVIA, will be on hand to inform the public about the services they provide. It’s expected to be a great day with sunny skies and high temperatures near 80 degrees.

What's planned?

CEO Weinberg will give food demonstrations and lunch will be provided by Meals on Wheels of NEPA. Representatives from The Wright Center for Community Health, Scranton Counseling Center, Lackawanna Housing Coalition and many more will be there to share resources and create connections.

Older adults will be able to participate in movement classes, guided meditation and other activities. The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic will perform and local officials will speak.

Following the event at the park, WVIA Wednesdays at the Everhart will begin at 2 p.m. WVIA’s Lisa Mazzarella will host a presentation and screening of “Agnes 50: Life After the Flood” with WVIA filmmaker Alexander Monelli.

