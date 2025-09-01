100 WVIA Way
'Framed' book explores wrong convictions

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 1, 2025 at 11:50 AM EDT

Click here for the original audio and to read a book excerpt.

In his book “Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions,” best-selling author John Grisham and Jim McCloskey — his co-author and Centurion Ministries founder — write about men and women who were convicted of crimes because of poor policing and incompetent “expert witnesses.”

The book came out in paperback on Aug. 26, and we revisit host Robin Young’s conversation with Grisham from October 2024.

