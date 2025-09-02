100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH WVIA: Federal Funding Is Cut, Click Here To Support Our Essential Services Now.

Broadcasting pioneer Jayne Kennedy opens up on triumphs and heartbreaks in new memoir

By Juana Summers,
Jeffrey PierreAshley Brown
Published September 2, 2025 at 5:14 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks to barrier-breaking sports broadcaster Jayne Kennedy about her new memoir.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.
Jeffrey Pierre
Jeffrey Pierre is an editor and producer on the Education Desk, where helps the team manage workflows, coordinate member station coverage, social media and the NPR Ed newsletter. Before the Education Desk, he was a producer and director on Morning Edition and the Up First podcast.
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.