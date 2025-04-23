IMF warns of economic impacts of Trump's tariffs. And, Pope Francis lies in state

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

The International Monetary Fund issued a warning yesterday that the global economy could face significant challenges as President Trump's tariffs threaten to spark a trade war. The IMF forecasted that the global economy would grow 2.8% this year, down from 3.3% in 2024. Additionally, the IMF lowered its prediction for U.S. economic growth to 1.8% this year, a decrease from the 2.8% forecasted in January.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images President Trump announced his latest tariffs at a Rose Garden event at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 2. The International Monetary Fund cut its forecasts for the global economy this year, citing the risks from an all-out trade war.

🎧 Goods from China face tariffs of 145%, bringing trade between the world's two largest economies to a standstill, NPR's Scott Horsley tells Up First. Jonathan Silva, who runs a company in Massachusetts that manufactures high-end board games in China, has three or four truckloads of finished games that are basically stranded due to the tariff hike. Silva's customers, such as Target and Costco, have paused over $16 million worth of orders in the last couple of weeks. The high tariffs have left his company in survival mode.

Today, senior officials from multiple countries meet in London to discuss a possible ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. The U.S. will be included in the talks; however, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff, special envoy to the Middle East, will not be involved. The U.S. has been interested in brokering a ceasefire in its own way, while Europeans have focused more on supporting Ukraine.

🎧 British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is hosting the talks, which will include the U.S., Ukraine, France and Germany. Journalist Willem Marx says that at the heart of the talks will be an effort to piece together the sometimes disparate European and American visions for peace. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Trump has not shared any of the potential ideas for a peace initiative that the administration has floated in the media. Marx says it is unclear whether the U.S. is attempting to stand between the two warring parties, mediate, or create a peace framework unilaterally that the parties will be asked to accept.

Pope Francis' body was moved to St. Peter's Basilica this morning to lie in state in an open casket. Mourners will be able to pay their respects for three days. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend his funeral on Saturday.

🎧 NPR's Ruth Sherlock, who is at St. Peter's Square, says people are waiting in long lines snaking around the Vatican to see the pope. Francis' casket is much simpler than that of previous popes. It's a single wooden casket, rather than three nested coffins. Sherlock says this is typical of his papacy, as he tried to remain ordinary even in his very extraordinary role.

➡️ Pope Francis was a music nerd. Hear some of his favorite tracks on this playlist.

Hear some of his favorite tracks on this playlist. ➡️ Do you have memories of the pope? If so, NPR wants to hear your story.

Today's listen

Poyenchen, Andrew Quinn / Compiled by NPR / Compiled by NPR 30 artists release songs with nature sounds to generate royalties for nature conservation in second annual United Nations Earth Day mixtape

The Museum for the United Nations – UN Live released its second annual Earth Day mixtape yesterday. The initiative involves artists releasing songs with nature sounds, generating streaming royalties used for nature conservation efforts. The music ranges in genre and art form. Raveena's song "Morning Prayer" features rain sounds, a gentle beat and layered vocals. George the Poet's song "The Natural World" features spoken word over soft string plucks and bird sounds. These are just two of the many artists featured in the musical release. Listen to snippets of the songs here.

Life advice

Photo illustration by Beck Harlan/NPR /

People often don't use over-the-counter painkillers correctly. They may take too much too quickly, misdiagnose an ailment and take the wrong medicine, or unknowingly take multiple pain relievers at the same time. Doing this can lead to serious side effects, from bloating and nausea to heart attack and stroke. Life Kit spoke with health professionals on the topic. Here's what they say are safer and more effective ways to take pain medication:

💊 Acetaminophen, commonly known as Tylenol, is typically the better option to reduce fevers.

💊 NSAIDs such as aspirin, ibuprofen, or naproxen are generally more effective than Tylenol for pain relief, especially for inflammatory conditions like muscle aches.

💊 If you are habitually reaching for the same over-the-counter pain medication, you should talk to your health care provider. The pain could signal a larger underlying health issue.

💊 If unsure which painkiller to use or how much to take, talk to a pharmacist. They can help you make an informed decision by asking about the type of pain you are experiencing.

For more guidance on taking over-the-counter painkillers correctly, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

3 things to know before you go

/ Gerard Albert III / Gerard Albert III Marco Rozenbroek and a team of volunteers planted thousands of tulips and other flowers at Grovemont Park.

Marco Rozenbroek and his community planted thousands of tulips and other flowers at Grovemont Park in Swannanoa, N.C., to symbolize hope after Hurricane Helene devastated the state last fall. (via Blue Ridge Public Radio) The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday that voters must now watch each film in a category to cast a final-round vote in the Oscars race. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced yesterday that his agency intends to phase out synthetic food dyes.

