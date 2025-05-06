100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In just 10 seconds, YOU can take a stand for WVIA! Tell Congress to Protect Public Media NOW!

Why Warren Buffett stepping down matters

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 6, 2025 at 11:50 AM EDT

Warren Buffett’s announcement this weekend that he would step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway caught many off guard. The announcement, at the end of the company’s annual shareholder meeting, signals a transition of power and leadership at one of the world’s most successful investment companies.

For more on the impact of the decision, host Peter O’Dowd speaks to Roben Farzad, host of the podcast “Full Disclosure.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Business
Here & Now Newsroom