100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In just 10 seconds, YOU can take a stand for WVIA! Tell Congress to Protect Public Media NOW!

UnitedHealth Group abruptly replaces CEO Andrew Witty, deepening a terrible year

By Maria Aspan
Published May 13, 2025 at 11:46 AM EDT
Former UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty testifies before the Senate Finance Committee in May 2024, over a massive data breach at his company's Change Healthcare. UnitedHealth's business and reputational problems have mounted since then, and Witty resigned "for personal reasons" on Tuesday. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
Former UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty testifies before the Senate Finance Committee in May 2024, over a massive data breach at his company's Change Healthcare. UnitedHealth's business and reputational problems have mounted since then, and Witty resigned "for personal reasons" on Tuesday. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

UnitedHealth Group abruptly replaced CEO Andrew Witty on Tuesday, as the sweeping problems facing the company and industry deepened.

Witty resigned "for personal reasons," UnitedHealth said. He was replaced, effective immediately, by the company's former CEO and current chairman, Stephen J. Hemsley. A UnitedHealth spokesperson declined to comment further.

Shares in UnitedHealth plunged more than 16% by late morning Tuesday.

The massive health care conglomerate is one of the largest companies in the world — and, recently, one of the most publicly troubled. It owns Change Healthcare, a payments processor used by hospitals, doctors and pharmacists. A massive cyberattack last year paralyzed swaths of the entire U.S. health care system, affecting an estimated 100 million people.

A killing that shocked the country

It also owns UnitedHealthcare, the largest U.S. health insurer, whose CEO, Brian Thompson, was shot and killed in Manhattan in December.

The killing sparked a widespread consumer backlash over the high costs and denied claims of U.S. health care. The alleged shooter, Luigi Mangione, is facing the death penalty and has pleaded not guilty to four federal charges.

The fury against health insurers is so pervasive that some people view Mangione as a vigilante folk hero. An online fundraiser for his legal costs has raised more than $1 million.

Since December, Witty has tried to address some of the anger against his company and his industry. "We understand and share the desire to build a health care system that works better for everyone," he wrote in a New York Times op-ed in December.

Big Health Care's financial problems are mounting

But ultimately, it was UnitedHealth's worsening financial problems that appeared to end Witty's four-year tenure. The company and its competitors have been facing rising costs in the Medicare Advantage businesses that allow private insurers to collect government payments for managing the care of seniors. These programs were once widely seen as money-makers for big health insurers.

But now Medicare-related problems appear to have cost multiple big health care CEOs their jobs. CVS Health, the owner of Aetna and one of UnitedHealth's top competitors, in October abruptly replaced its CEO, Karen Lynch.

UnitedHealth on Tuesday also said it was suspending its 2025 outlook, "as care activity continued to accelerate." UnitedHealth also said it was facing "higher than expected" medical costs in its Medicare Advantage business.

In other words: The senior citizens that UnitedHealth insures through its large Medicare business are going to the doctor more than expected, increasing the company's costs of providing care.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Business
Maria Aspan
Maria Aspan is the financial correspondent for NPR. She reports on the world of finance broadly, and how it affects all of our lives.