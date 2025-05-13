Wilkes-Barre announces traffic changes on Public Square during 2025 Fine Arts Fiesta

Traffic in Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square will follow an alternative route throughout the 2025 Fine Arts Fiesta.

The changes start on the morning of Wednesday, May 14 at 9 a.m. and will end on Monday morning, May 19.

Alternate route is as follows:



West Market Street is closed off at South Franklin Street.

West Market Street to South Main Street is closed to traffic.

From South Main Street, traffic onto Public Square exits from the Square onto either East Market Street or North Main Street.

From East Market Street, traffic onto Public Square exits from the Square onto North Main Street.

From North Main Street, there is no access around Public Square. All traffic will be directed across Butler Lane (alley by the former Martz terminal) to South Washington Street.

For more information, Wilkes-Barre officials ask the public to contact the Office of Special Events at 570-208-4149.

— Isabela Weiss