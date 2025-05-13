100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In just 10 seconds, YOU can take a stand for WVIA! Tell Congress to Protect Public Media NOW!

State House recreational cannabis bill fails to get green light in the Senate

WVIA
Published May 13, 2025 at 3:44 PM EDT

House Bill 1200, which would’ve allowed adults 21 and over to purchase marijuana from state-run stores, failed by a 7-3 vote in a State Senate committee today.

Six Republicans, including one Democrat, Lisa Boscola, voted against the bill in the Law & Justice Committee.

The bill barely passed out of the House Health Committee by a 14-12 vote last Monday and made it out of the House floor by a one-vote margin, 102 to 101 votes.

If it had passed, the bill would have put recreational cannabis under the purview of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

— Isabela Weiss
Tags
News Briefs MarijuanaPA House RepresentativesPA Senate