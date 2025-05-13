State House recreational cannabis bill fails to get green light in the Senate
House Bill 1200, which would’ve allowed adults 21 and over to purchase marijuana from state-run stores, failed by a 7-3 vote in a State Senate committee today.
Six Republicans, including one Democrat, Lisa Boscola, voted against the bill in the Law & Justice Committee.
The bill barely passed out of the House Health Committee by a 14-12 vote last Monday and made it out of the House floor by a one-vote margin, 102 to 101 votes.
If it had passed, the bill would have put recreational cannabis under the purview of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
— Isabela Weiss