In new budget, Shapiro proposes legalizing marijuana, regulating skill and video games, taxing both

Gov. Josh Shapiro unveiled a proposed state budget Tuesday that would sharply increase funding for public schools, day care, mass transit and job training.

Shapiro proposes paying for the higher spending by regulating and taxing an estimated 70,000 skill-game terminals and legalizing recreational marijuana use.

Over five years, taxing skill games would raise an estimated $8 billion, and taxing marijuana would raise another $1.3 billion, according to a budget summary.

Shapiro also again proposed gradually raising the state’s $7.25 an hour minimum wage to $15 an hour, a proposal that Republican legislators have always rejected. And he proposed speeding up the reduction of the state's corporate net income to 4.99% by 2029, two years faster than now, and eliminating a loophole that allows companies to shift revenues to states with no or lower income taxes. The loophole elimination, first proposed by Gov. Ed Rendell almost two decades ago, has never gained traction among Republicans either.

The state General Assembly must pass, and Shapiro must sign a 2025-2026 budget to go into effect July 1.

The governor, often discussed as a potential Democratic presidential candidate, sought to portray a state thriving under his leadership. About 170,000 more Pennsylvanians have jobs and the state has trained about 12,000 new apprentices for jobs since he became governor in January 2023, he said.

“Today, I can report that Pennsylvania is on the rise,” he said in the prepared text of his budget address. “We’ve attracted over 3 billion in private sector dollars and become the top state in the Northeast for regional economic competitiveness.”

Faced again with a politically divided General Assembly, Shapiro reminded legislators they accomplished business permitting reform, boosts in funding for tourism, economic development and vocational-technical training and pharmacy benefit manager reform.

“Because despite our agreements, we worked together to get stuff done,” he said, using a phrase he often repeats. “We solved problems that languished for decades.”

The last two years, he said, Democrats and Republicans voted for “commonsense budgets that solve real problems.”

“We’ve moved the ball down the field and put points on the board and we should celebrate that,” he said. “But we should be hungry for more.”

With the state required to comply with a Commonwealth Court ruling that declared small public school districts underfunded, Shapiro proposed another $601 million in basic education spending and another $40 million for special education.

The governor also aimed to slash funding for cyber charter schools by capping their base state tuition reimbursement at $8,000 per student. The reform would save public school districts $378 million a year, the administration estimates.

The proposal will likely face resistance among conservative Republican lawmakers who have rebuffed at charter school reform and favor school choice.

Shapiro also wants to:

