Area in the Poconos near second highest waterfall in Pennsylvania closed for the summer

The Dingmans Falls area of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area (DWGNRA) is closed for the summer.

Contractors will remove and replace a bridge that crosses Dingmans Creek on the access road into the site, according to the park. The roads, visitor center and trail system near the falls is closed to all traffic, including pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles.

The park’s trail crew will also work on repairs to the staircase that leads to the Dingmans Falls observation area, according to the DWGNRA.

The Bushkill Meeting Center on Route 209 in Lehman Twp. will serve as the water gap’s visitor center. Some ranger-led programs will be relocated to George W. Childs Park.

The park anticipates the bridge construction will be completed by the fall.