Monroe County residents can file for gun permits online

Gun owners in Monroe County can file for concealed carry permits through an online, streamlined process.

On Monday, the county Sheriff’s Office started using Permitium – a software allowing law enforcement to track and run background checks on applicants online. Several counties like Luzerne and Wayne already use Permitium.

While Monroe County residents can still submit paper applications, Sheriff Ken Morris said the online application modernizes the process.

“Basically, the system will keep track for you where you are in the process,” said Morris. “So, let’s just say you submit your application and we get your application, you’ll get a text to your cell phone saying, ‘We’ve received your application, we’re going to go ahead and start running your background.’”

By keeping applicants updated throughout the process, Morris said the program cuts down on miscommunication.

The change also helps law enforcement, according to Commissioner John Christy.

“It just makes it a bit easier for everyone. The applicant, y’know, they can apply at the ease of their home, and scan everything and upload it. And the Sheriff’s Office is able to spend more time processing the applications than taking the applications,” said Christy.

Local businesses are also expecting to see an uptick in sales following the system’s implementation. Jere Dunkelberger, a gun seller for over 50 years, is optimistic.

“Making the process easier for an individual to obtain a permit certainly will have a positive effect upon our business,” said Dunkelberger.

While the process will be simplified, Morris said the change does not pose safety concerns.

“So, everyone’s background check, whether they do it online or come in and drop off their application, they always go through the PICS system,” said Morris.

PICS or Pennsylvania Instant Check System allows law enforcement and firearms dealers to compare prospective gun owner or permit holders’ information with the state’s database. Morris said there are hundreds of charges that can disqualify applicants.

Besides following the same safety procedures, Morris said the new system makes it easier for traveling Pennsylvanians to get their permit.

“It’s very hard for a Pennsylvania resident to get a license from New York or New Jersey. They have very strict standards there…for us, as long as they have a valid [driver’s] license, their background checks are clean, we can issue an out-of-state license to them,” said Morris.

Not all traveling Pennsylvanians will have the same ease with getting permits, depending on where they live and travel to. In Dunkelberger’s experience, New York City’s regulations pose challenges.

“The gun laws in New York [City] and let me clarify, the Five Boroughs of New York [City,] are much stricter and we…avoid that,” said Dunkleberger.

Monroe County residents can apply or renew their concealed carry permit online on the county’s website.

