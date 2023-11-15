State trooper applications skyrocket across the Commonwealth

Updated requirements are giving Pennsylvanians more access to the state trooper exam than ever before.

The Pennsylvania State Police first waived the college requirement for state troopers in late Aug. After seeing around 3.6 times more people take the written exam during the last application cycle, PSP waived college credit again.

Lieutenant Adam Reed, PSP communications office director, said the change makes the applicant pool more diverse.

“It really eliminates that hurdle for those who previously would not have been eligible. We welcome individuals with all kinds of life experiences and work experiences. And, eliminating that college credit requirement expands that pool of hard-working people that would be great fits with us at PSP,” said Reed.

624 people who took the last trooper exam would otherwise not be eligible, according to the PA State Police.

Lieutenant Mary Gausman, a PSP recruiter, said the waiver especially helps Pennsylvanians who served in the military, but did not go to college. Their military experience makes it easier for them to acclimate to police work.

Regardless of background, Reed said the state trooper exam levels the field.

“No matter if you have college credits or no college credits, everyone is then competing in that same pool…You have to take the written examination. And if you do well enough on that, you move onto the next phases of the process, which include a physical fitness test, a very thorough background investigation, and medical and psychological testing,” said Reed.

Applications for the current cycle are now open through Jan. 31. Reed said prospective candidates need to show a willingness to learn, but a background in police work is not necessary.

“Our initial written examination is a general knowledge test. That means we’re not assuming that you have any prior knowledge of law enforcement methodology, operations, or any prior knowledge of our police agency,” said Reed.

If selected, cadets will complete an intensive 28 week course at PSP’s academy in Hershey, PA. Reed said PSP uses a ranking scale in choosing prospective recruits.

“So, if you’re one in a thousand people who take the test and you rank number one, you’ll be the first one to be offered employment. Conversely, if you are ranked 775 and they are only taking 350 applicants, might be a situation where, ‘Better luck next time,’” said Reed.

For more information on how to apply to PSP, go to https://www.patrooper.com/. Their website has a self-assessment, videos about cadet life, and other resources.