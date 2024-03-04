100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Casey path to Democratic U.S. Senate nominaton clears

By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published March 4, 2024 at 4:29 PM EST
Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., speaks before President Joe Biden about his infrastructure agenda while announcing funding to upgrade Philadelphia's water facilities and replace lead pipes, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Belmont Water Treatment Center in Philadelphia. Casey said he’ll seek a fourth term, bringing unmatched name recognition in Pennsylvania politics to his party's defense of a seat in a presidential battleground state.
Patrick Semansky
/
AP
Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., speaks before President Joe Biden about his infrastructure agenda while announcing funding to upgrade Philadelphia's water facilities and replace lead pipes, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Belmont Water Treatment Center in Philadelphia. Casey said he’ll seek a fourth term, bringing unmatched name recognition in Pennsylvania politics to his party's defense of a seat in a presidential battleground state.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey won’t face an opponent in the Democratic primary election.

During a hearing Monday in Commonwealth Court, Will Parker, Casey’s only opponent in the April 23 primary, suddenly conceded he lacked enough signatures on nominating petitions to stay on the ballot.

Parker, a Pittsburgh resident, needed 2,000 voters to sign the petitions to get on the ballot.

Two Democratic voters from Philadelphia and another from Pittsburgh said he had far fewer than 2,000.

They said he filed 136 pages of petitions with many pages of signatures filed twice.

They also questioned if all the pages were presented to the Department of State before the Feb. 13 deadline for filing.

After Parker conceded he lacked enough signatures, a Commonwealth Court judge ordered him removed from the ballot. He was the only challenger to Casey.

Casey and former hedge fund manager Dave McCormick, a Republican, are the major party candidates. They are heavily favored to win their parties’ nomination at the primary.

Parker is the first of three challengers to Casey or McCormick knocked off the ballot.

Republican voters have challenged the nominating petitions of two McCormick primary opponents -- Joseph Vodvarka, of Robinson Township in Allegheny County, and Brandi Tomasetti, of Lancaster Township in Lancaster County.

A Commonwealth Court judge is expected to hear the challenge to Vodvarka’s petitions Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. A hearing on the challenge to Tomasetti is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m.
Tags
Local U.S. Sen. Bob CaseyWill ParkerDave McCormickJoseph VodvarkaBrandi Tomasetti
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News