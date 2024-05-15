100 WVIA Way
Festival returns to Eckley Miners’ Village next month

By WVIA News
Published May 15, 2024 at 10:51 AM EDT

Experience anthracite heritage at Eckley Miners’ Village's Patchtown Days Festival.

The event in Weatherly returns on June 15 and 16.

Craftspeople will demonstrate traditional trades and sell handmade goods. There will be live Americana music, dance performances, educational programs and food and drink. Eckley’s visitor center and several historic buildings will be open.

The festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 15 and 16. Admission is $10 for adults; $9 for seniors; and $8 for youth. Children under 2 enter for free.

Eckley partnered with Visit Luzerne County to present a special Bluegrass Dis-Patch, an after-hours concert featuring The Dishonest Fiddlers and Serene Green on June 15. Limited seating will be available, or guests are invited to bring blankets for lawn seating. The bluegrass concert begins at 4 p.m. Tickets are $18 at the gate or included with regular Patchtown Days admission before 3 p.m.

For more details, visit http://eckleyminersvillage.com/
