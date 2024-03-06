Filming on movie "Bitter Souls" to begin in Lackawanna County in June

Lackawanna County will host another film production this summer.

Local filmmaker Bob Savakinus announced "Bitter Souls" is expected to begin production in June. He told the county commissioners about the film at their meeting Wednesday morning.

“This is a pre-production poster of a movie called "Bitter Souls." And I'm announcing that today, on behalf of Showtime Pictures in Florida, they are coming here in June to start filming this movie. So we already have a film project,” Savakinus said.

Earlier in the meeting, the commissioners had chief of staff Brian Jeffers read an ordinance for the first time on creating a film and multi-media commission.

They are expected to create the commission at their next meeting in two weeks. They think attracting films could bring attention to the area and spending on hotels, restaurants and other businesses as film crews visit.

