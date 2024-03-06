100 WVIA Way
Filming on movie "Bitter Souls" to begin in Lackawanna County in June

By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published March 6, 2024 at 11:15 AM EST
Borys Krawczeniuk
/
Screenshot
Local filmmaker Bob Savakinus holds the poster for a movie that will shoot in June in Lackawanna County

Lackawanna County will host another film production this summer.

Local filmmaker Bob Savakinus announced "Bitter Souls" is expected to begin production in June. He told the county commissioners about the film at their meeting Wednesday morning.

“This is a pre-production poster of a movie called "Bitter Souls." And I'm announcing that today, on behalf of Showtime Pictures in Florida, they are coming here in June to start filming this movie. So we already have a film project,” Savakinus said.

Earlier in the meeting, the commissioners had chief of staff Brian Jeffers read an ordinance for the first time on creating a film and multi-media commission.

They are expected to create the commission at their next meeting in two weeks. They think attracting films could bring attention to the area and spending on hotels, restaurants and other businesses as film crews visit.
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
