Court rulings knock out Casey, McCormick opponents for U.S. Senate nominations

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Republican challenger Dave McCormick won’t have opponents in the upcoming primary election after all.

Casey’s lone opponent, Will Parker of Allegheny County, conceded last week he didn’t have enough valid signatures on his nominating petitions.

So a Commonwealth Court judge ordered him removed from the April 23 primary ballot.

Now, both of McCormick’s potential opponents are off the ballot, too.

Voters in both parties challenged the opponents’ nominating petitions.

Political analyst Terry Madonna said Casey and McCormick would have probably easily defeated their opponents, but an opponent who did well might make Casey or McCormick look bad.

“They don't want a strong showing by a potential opponent or by someone in the other party,” Madonna said.

After a lengthy review of McCormick challenger Joe Vodvarka’s petitions, a Commonwealth Court judge said Vodvarka fell 15 signatures of the required 2,000 minimum.

Before a scheduled hearing last week, McCormick’s other challenger, Brandi Tomasetti, conceded she didn’t have at least 2,000 signatures either.

Candidates collect voter signatures on nominating petitions to get on the ballot.

Casey and McCormick are expected to engage in one of the most expensive races in the country. Casey seeks a fourth six-year term in the $174,000-a-year job.