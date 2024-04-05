100 WVIA Way
Deadline to register to vote in primary election approaching

By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published April 5, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT

The primary election is coming up, and if you’re wondering if you’re registered to vote, you better find out soon.

If you’re a Democrat or Republican, you can vote in the April 23 primary election. If you’re registered any other way, you can’t vote unless you’re in a town or district that has a special election or a voter referendum.

The deadline to register to vote is Monday. You can always register in person at your county’s voter registration office or elections bureau.

If you can’t register in person, you can apply online at votespa.com or get a form and mail it in. Beth Hopkins directs Lackawanna County’s elections.

“So the registrations have to be … postmarked … by April 8, if you want to register to vote for the first time, change your party, change the address, or change a name,” Hopkins said.

There is a special election in which all voters can cast ballots. That’s only in parts of Wayne and Pike counties. It’s in the state 139th House District to replace Rep. Joe Adams until Nov. 30. Adams resigned in February. The candidates are Republican Jeffrey Olsommer and Democrat Robin Skibber.

Wayne County’s new elections director Amy Christopher says Democrats, Republicans and anyone registered in other parties or unaffiliated can vote in the special.

“There will be a third ballot for our non-partisan voters with only the special election contest on it,” Christopher said.

So far, about 8.7 million Pennsylvanians are registered to vote, about 200,000 fewer than the November 2020 presidential election.
