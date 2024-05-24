Sixth arrest made in fatal Scranton shooting

Scranton Police Department / Scranton Police Department Bianca Mormolejo, 50, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension of shooting suspect Kenneth Tapia.

Police have arrested a sixth person they say is connected to the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Robert Dawson in April.

Bianca Mormolejo, 50, is charged with hindering apprehension and making false reports to law enforcement. Scranton police said she interfered with attempts to arrest 17-year-old Kenneth Tapia, the main suspect in the shooting.

Tapia is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other related charges. Police say he shot Dawson twice in the chest with a 9mm handgun.

Also arrested in the case are Kenneth Ford, 18, and three other juveniles aged 15, 16 and 17, according to police.

