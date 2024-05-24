100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sixth arrest made in fatal Scranton shooting

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published May 24, 2024 at 3:20 PM EDT
The playground at Weston Field in Scranton where a fight broke out Tuesday evening and led to a shooting that killed a man nearby
KAT BOLUS
/
WVIA NEWS
The playground at Weston Field in Scranton where a fight broke out on the evening of April 9 and led to a shooting that killed 32-year-old Robert Dawson.
Bianca Mormolejo, 50, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension of shooting suspect Kenneth Tapia.
Scranton Police Department
/
Scranton Police Department
Bianca Mormolejo, 50, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension of shooting suspect Kenneth Tapia.

Police have arrested a sixth person they say is connected to the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Robert Dawson in April.

Bianca Mormolejo, 50, is charged with hindering apprehension and making false reports to law enforcement. Scranton police said she interfered with attempts to arrest 17-year-old Kenneth Tapia, the main suspect in the shooting.

Tapia is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other related charges. Police say he shot Dawson twice in the chest with a 9mm handgun.

Also arrested in the case are Kenneth Ford, 18, and three other juveniles aged 15, 16 and 17, according to police.

Local
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.

You can email Sarah at sarahscinto@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News