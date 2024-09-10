State trooper on leave after shooting Lycoming County man at end of eight-hour standoff

A state police trooper who shot and killed a Lycoming County man Saturday after a lengthy standoff is on administrative leave as police and the district attorney investigate.

The almost eight-hour standoff between Gary Lee McCartney and police happened at 152 Boak Ave. in Wolf Township.

McCartney, 62, pulled out a pistol during an altercation with two neighbors, police said. He retreated to his mobile home and barricaded himself inside before police arrived at 2:49 p.m., according to police.

A state police special emergency response team unsuccessfully attempted to communicate with McCartney, according to the state police news release.

McCartney fired one round out his window toward police and refused to surrender despite police orders.

When McCartney again pointed his pistol out the window, the trooper, an emergency response officer shot and killed him, according to the report. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:40 p.m.

Montoursville State Police Trooper Lauren Lesher declined to release the trooper’s name.

In a statement, county Coroner Charles Kiessling said McCartney died from a single gunshot wound. Kiessling did not release a manner of death.