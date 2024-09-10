100 WVIA Way
State trooper on leave after shooting Lycoming County man at end of eight-hour standoff

By Chase Bottorf | WVIA News
Published September 10, 2024 at 7:00 PM EDT
The Montoursville State Police barracks in Lycoming County.
Montoursville State Police
The Montoursville State Police barracks in Lycoming County.

A state police trooper who shot and killed a Lycoming County man Saturday after a lengthy standoff is on administrative leave as police and the district attorney investigate.

The almost eight-hour standoff between Gary Lee McCartney and police happened at 152 Boak Ave. in Wolf Township.

McCartney, 62, pulled out a pistol during an altercation with two neighbors, police said. He retreated to his mobile home and barricaded himself inside before police arrived at 2:49 p.m., according to police.

A state police special emergency response team unsuccessfully attempted to communicate with McCartney, according to the state police news release.

McCartney fired one round out his window toward police and refused to surrender despite police orders.

When McCartney again pointed his pistol out the window, the trooper, an emergency response officer shot and killed him, according to the report. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:40 p.m. 

Montoursville State Police Trooper Lauren Lesher declined to release the trooper’s name.

In a statement, county Coroner Charles Kiessling said McCartney died from a single gunshot wound. Kiessling did not release a manner of death.
Chase Bottorf | WVIA News
Chase Bottorf is a graduate of Lock Haven University and holds a bachelor's degree in English with a concentration in writing. Having previously been a reporter for the Lock Haven news publication, The Express, he is aware of the unique issues in the Lycoming County region, and has ties to the local communities.

The Lycoming County reporter position is funded by the Williamsport Lycoming Competitive Grant Program at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

You can email Chase at chasebottorf@wvia.org
