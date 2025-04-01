South Scranton church set to close in June

Nativity of Our Lord Church in South Scranton will close its doors in June.

Eric Deabill, spokesperson for the Diocese of Scranton, confirmed Tuesday that the final Mass at the Orchard Street church will be held on June 8.

Nativity of Our Lord Church is one of two “worship sites” under Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, which was formed in 2023. Sacred Hearts of Jesus & Mary Church on Prospect Avenue is also part of the parish.

Deabill said the parish name will remain the same after Nativity of Our Lord Church closes. What remains of the congregation will be welcome to attend Mass at Sacred Hearts of Jesus & Mary Church.

According to a notice that parishioners received in early March, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, signed the formal decree at the end of February to close the Catholic church.

In the decree, the bishop cites the community's changing demographics and the financial burden of maintaining two church buildings as reasons for the closure.

