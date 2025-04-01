100 WVIA Way
South Scranton church set to close in June

WVIA | By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published April 1, 2025 at 5:37 PM EDT
Nativity of Our Lord Church, part of Saint Theresa of Calcutta Parish in South Scranton, could close next year.
Diocese of Scranton
/
dioceseofscranton.org
Nativity of Our Lord Church, part of Saint Theresa of Calcutta Parish in South Scranton, will close on June 8.

Nativity of Our Lord Church in South Scranton will close its doors in June.

Eric Deabill, spokesperson for the Diocese of Scranton, confirmed Tuesday that the final Mass at the Orchard Street church will be held on June 8.

Nativity of Our Lord Church is one of two “worship sites” under Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, which was formed in 2023. Sacred Hearts of Jesus & Mary Church on Prospect Avenue is also part of the parish.

Deabill said the parish name will remain the same after Nativity of Our Lord Church closes. What remains of the congregation will be welcome to attend Mass at Sacred Hearts of Jesus & Mary Church.

According to a notice that parishioners received in early March, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, signed the formal decree at the end of February to close the Catholic church.

In the decree, the bishop cites the community's changing demographics and the financial burden of maintaining two church buildings as reasons for the closure.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King's College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens' Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
