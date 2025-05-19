100 WVIA Way
Former WARM 'Sensational Seven' disk jockey Tommy Woods dies

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published May 19, 2025 at 5:52 PM EDT
Former WARM Radio Sensational Seven disk jockey Tommy Woods in his later years
WARMLand, The Might 590! Facebook
Former WARM Radio Sensational Seven disk jockey Tommy Woods in his later years

Another star of a Northeast Pennsylvania radio station renowned in the 1960s and 1970s has died.

Former WARM Radio "Sensational Seven" disk jockey Tommy Woods died, close friends said they learned Monday.

Starting in 1958, WARM AM and its "Sensational Seven" disk jockeys dominated local radio ratings by playing rock & roll and popular Top 40 hits. Back then, disk jockeys played physical records on record players in radio studios rather than push buttons to play music loaded into computer systems.

“Tom wasn't in the original group, but I think as the station evolved, he came in with probably the second group of the so called sensational seven,” former local radio and TV news reporter David DeCosmo said. “So he had a long history there.”

Woods left WARM after about seven years, but stayed in broadcasting. In his later years, he could often be heard voicing local TV commercials.

Years ago, he spoke to WVIA for its "WARMland Remembered" documentary recounting the heyday of WARM Radio.

“I would hope to be remembered by the way I treated my audience. I was always very nice to people, and therefore, in return, people were always very nice to me,” Woods said.
