PA streamlines the Real ID Process.

PennDOT has expanded the type of documents residents can provide for proof of Social Security Number for REAL ID products.

Along with a social security card, PennDOT is now accepting: a W-2 form, a SSA-1099 form, a non-SSA-1099 form or a pay stub that includes the applicant’s name and full Social Security Number.

REAL ID is a federal law that affects how states issue driver's licenses and ID cards if they are going to be acceptable for federal purposes, such as boarding a domestic flight or entering some federal buildings.

A federally acceptable form of identification will be required for these purposes beginning May 7, 2025.