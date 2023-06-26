Farmers market, performances return to Wilkes-Barre this week
Farmers market season kicks off this week in Wilkes-Barre.
Vendors return to the city’s Public Square this Thursday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and they'll be back each Thursday through the summer and fall until November 9th.
Food trucks and city and health services will also be available during market hours.
Farmers: Brace's Orchard; Broyan's Farm Produce; Dream Green Farm; Golomb's Farm and Greenhouse; Hoaglands Farm; Kessler's Orchard; Larry O'Malia Farms; Rowland's Family Greenhouses; and Zimmerman Farms
Food Trucks: Around the Table Kosher Food Truck; El Rey Azteca; Fiamma Rossa; Geraldo's Fresh Baked Pizza; Maddy’s Dog House; Mr P's Potato Pancakes; Notis the Gyro King; Sammy's Caribbean Grill; Sharif Express; Snooks Wing's and Things; The Ice Cream Truck; Yogi's Potato Pancakes; Webby's Concessions; and Wicked Pissah Lobster Company
Assorted Vendors and Nonprofits: Beekeeper's Daughter; Beta Bread Bakery; Bread Service PA; Candy Queen; CEO; Children's Service Center; Domestic Violence Service Center; Favorite Flavors; Geisinger; Jagger's Doggy Deli; Joyce Zhang; Luzerne County Children and Youth; Maternal Family Health Services; Rooted; Scentsy; Sordoni Art Gallery; The Rock Shop; Volunteers in Medicine; and Wyoming Valley AIDS Council/ Xceed America
Wilkes-Barre also announced a schedule of live music on many of the farmers market days.
Performers and dates:
June 29—Dustin Douglas
July 6—Don Shappelle
July 13—Crazy Chester
July 20—The Crates Duo
July 27—Mellifluous
August 3—Gracie Sinclair
August 10—Steve Gryb "The Pied Piper of Percussion"
August 17—Teddy Young Duo
August 24—Elephants Dancing Trio
August 31—Tory V
September 7—Adam McKinley
September 14—John Stevens Polka Band
September 21—Son De Tres