New Geisinger location will treat behavioral health patients

Geisinger’s newest hospital in Lackawanna County will provide an array of acute behavioral health services.

Officials held a ribbon cutting Monday for the Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Northeast. The facility, located at 60 Glenmaura Boulevard in Moosic, is a partnership with Acadia Health.

The 96-bed center will provide care for adult, pediatric and adolescent patients seeking treatment for acute anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, psychosis and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The new center is the first of two hospitals to be constructed under the partnership between Geisinger and Acadia, whose headquarters are in Tennessee. A second, 96-bed hospital is in development in Danville. That location is expected to open in 2025.

Because of the new centers, Geisinger will consolidate inpatient behavioral health programs from Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital and Geisinger Community Medical Center. That move will provide additional capacity to expand medical care availability at those hospitals, according to a press release.

The new facilities are expected to create around 400 new jobs.

The hospital in Moosic will admit patients at the beginning of August.