College fair scheduled for Oct. 4.

By WVIA News
Published September 28, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT

Johnson College is hosting the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre College Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Moffat Student Center Gym on the college’s Scranton campus.

At the fair, information will be available about local colleges and universities. Admission representatives from across the region will also be on site to answer any questions.

Participating schools include: Johnson College, Keystone College, Kings College, Lackawanna College, Luzerne County Community College, Marywood University, Misericordia University, Penn State Scranton, University of Scranton and Wilkes University.

To register for the college fair, visit Johnson.edu/collegefair or contact Johnson College’s Enrollment Department at 570-702-8856 or enroll@johnson.edu.

News Briefs WVIA News
