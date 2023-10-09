Historical tour set in Monroe County cemetery

The Monroe County Historical Association will give tours of the final resting place of numerous notable citizens from the county.

"Dearly Departed: A Tour of Stroudsburg's Historic Friends Burial Ground" will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21. The cemetery is on Ann and 8th Streets in Stroudsburg.

During the tour, guests will learn about the origins of the Quaker burial ground. They will also hear fascinating anecdotes about the people who are buried at the important cultural landmark.

Tours begin every half hour between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is free but reservations are suggested.

If it rains, the event will be canceled.

For more details or to make a reservation, contact the Monroe County Historical Association at 570-421-7703 or visit www.MonroeHistorical.org.