Outdoor pickleball courts almost open

New pickleball courts in Wilkes-Barre are set to open on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

City Department of Public Works employees created the courts in Barney Farms Park on Gordon Avenue in South Wilkes-Barre.

The courts were constructed using salvaged fencing. DPW employees cleared overgrown trees and vegetation, painted the courts and installed new sidewalks and benches. They also landscaped the area surrounding the courts. New lighting was installed in the area.

The creation of the pickleball courts and the updates to the Nathan Gray Memorial Playground are the first major upgrades to the 13-acre park since its creation.