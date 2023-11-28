Winter market opens this weekend

Lackawanna County Courthouse Square will turn into a winter market wonderland this weekend.

Over 50 vendors, local musicians and performances will be featured at the event. Lackawanna County will light its Christmas tree on Friday and the annual Festival of Trees Display opens on Biden Street in the Piazza dell Arte.

The market is open Friday from 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more details and a list of vendors and performances, visit Lackawanna Winter Market on Facebook; lackawannacounty.org; ShopNepaToday.com or contact the Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Department at 570-496-1724.