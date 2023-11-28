100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Winter market opens this weekend

By WVIA News
Published November 28, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST

Lackawanna County Courthouse Square will turn into a winter market wonderland this weekend.

Over 50 vendors, local musicians and performances will be featured at the event. Lackawanna County will light its Christmas tree on Friday and the annual Festival of Trees Display opens on Biden Street in the Piazza dell Arte.

The market is open Friday from 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more details and a list of vendors and performances, visit Lackawanna Winter Market on Facebook; lackawannacounty.org; ShopNepaToday.com or contact the Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Department at 570-496-1724.
Tags
News Briefs WVIA News
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News