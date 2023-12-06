Survey will help shape future programming

Penn State Extension is surveying the public to help shape its future health and wellness programming.

Extension’s goal over the next three to five years is to serve Pennsylvanians in ways that are meaningful and accessible to them.

There are eight topics survey respondents can indicate their level of interest in, including nutrition and food preparation, women’s health, aging successfully and other health-related topics.

The survey is confidential. It takes about five to 10 minutes to complete. Prizes are available for those who respond.

The survey is available at https://pennstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bpVztR0miu6m9Ei.

For questions, contact Elise Gurgevich, Penn State Extension assistant director for food, families and communities programs, at eag107@psu.edu.