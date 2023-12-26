Older adults in Luzerne County may be eligable for new program

Applications are open in Luzerne County for a program that helps older adults live safely and independently near caregivers in their communities.

NeighborWorks and the Luzerne County Area Agency will provide ECHO (Elder Cottage Housing Opportunity) units to older adults. The agencies received state funding for the program.

The units are small, separate manufactured homes that are temporarily placed on the property of an older adult's friend or family member. They allow the older adult to maintain independence while the property owner continues to provide caregiving to ensure the older adult's safety.

To be eligible, host properties must be located in Luzerne County; older adult income at or below 80% area median income; older adult must be able to live independently but require occasional caregiver assistance; and older adult must be agreeable to paying affordable rent.

Build and unit placement will be provided by Simplex Homes.

Those interested can find more details at www.nwnepa.orgor by contacting the Luzerne County Area Agency on Aging office, located at 111 North Pennsylvania Boulevard, Suite 100, Wilkes-Barre.

Applications will be taken until Feb. 15.