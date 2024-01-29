Pike County office relocates

The Pike County Veterans Affairs Office has relocated.

The office is now fully operational in the Shohola Business Center, 835 Route 6, Unit 3, Shohola. Office hours are Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Two accredited Veterans Service Officers, Jesiah Schrader, director, and Karen Olson, deputy director, are available to assist the nearly 4,000 Pike County Veterans with navigating veteran benefits processes. Services provided include: county, state and federal Benefits, including Real Estate Tax Exemption Programs, Pike County Veterans Discount Card, Cemetery Flags, Filing of Claims such as Disability, Service-Connected Deaths, Dependent and Indemnification, Pensions, VTA Grants and assistance with Homelessness.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred so each client receives individualized attention.